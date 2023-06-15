Way, way back in the early 2000s Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence created the adult animated series Clone High which focuses on the lives of teenage clones of various notable historical figures. They experience the highs and lows of high school along with navigating the expectations set by their clone parents in this highly irreverent teen comedy.

Initially met with mixed reviews and surrounded by controversy due to its portrayal of a clone of Mahatma Gandhi, it has since then become a cult classic, gaining popularity with young audiences in recent years that helped launch a reboot with a fresh and original second season currently airing on MAX.

10 Escape to Beer Mountain: A Rope of Sand

This episode introduced the world to the clones of Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Mahatma Gandhi, JFK, and Cleopatra as high school students. JFK throws a party where Abe is tasked with bringing alcohol, hoping to impress popular Cleo, while Joan tries and fails to get his affection with a teen crisis hotline.

The pilot does a great job at establishing the tone and premise of the show while introducing each of its main characters with their goals and worries. Although this introduction doesn't fully live up to the comedy potential of the setting, it is still a humorous episode on its own, with the kind of fun gags that would become the series' staple.

9 A Room of One's Clone: The Pie of the Storm

When Joan's house burns down she is forced to room in with Cleo as their poster parents are dating, and the two bitter enemies' feud gets even more intense. As the two fight, and JFK and Gandhi start brewing a feud of their own, Abe takes some inspiration from his clone father to learn how to mediate fights to stop the violence.

One of the funniest, most interesting conflicts in the series is the feud between Joan and Cleo, and here it's at its best with added violence and slapstick. Despite the series having plenty of melodramatic angst one of its best aspects is how it's mixed with ridiculous antics, with this episode putting the silly in reconciliation.

8 Episode Two: Election Blu-galoo

In this episode current student body president Cleopatra realizes she can't run again due to term limits, enlisting JFK to run in her place, so she can keep the post through him. Abe starts his own campaign for the presidency in order to impress Cleo, resorting to using corporate sponsor X-Treme Blu to fund his run, resulting in dire consequences for Gandhi.

By having the two clones of former US presidents compete for student body president, this episode is imbued with historical comedy as the two teen guys actually compete for Cleo's affection. It also works as a bit of a time capsule as to what was perceived as cool in the early 2000s, such as dubious colorful foods and now disgraced rock stars.

7 Homecoming: A Shot in D'Arc

It's basketball season at Clone High, and the team is going against the school's highly superior rival GESH, and Joan of Arc wants to join the team to help out. When she isn't allowed due to being a girl, mysterious student John Dark joins the team instead, catching the eye of both Cleo, stirring Abe's jealousy, and JFK's feelings, much to his confusion.

This episode introduces rival school GESH, and its bizarre nonhuman mascot who Gandhi kidnaps as a prank only to then befriend him. Joan's mission to prove herself worthy of the team comes with some classic cross-dressing shenanigans that not only rock the student's bias against gender but also their ideas of their own sexualities.

6 Sleep of Faith: La Rue D'Awakening

Even clones have to deal with standardized testing, and the incredibly hard PXJT's are coming right up, but while everyone is studying Abe is instead running errands for Cleo, much to Joan's dismay. Meanwhile, Gandhi gives up on the test entirely, befriending a mysterious trucker.

Like the rest of the series, this one is a parody of the very special episode, dealing with sleep deprivation and its consequences for the Clone High students. The lengths Abe will go through in order to impress Cleo are as hilarious as they are pitiful, and this episode includes one of the funniest references to JFK's clone parent in the series.

5 Film Fest: Tears of a Clone

Abe decides to organize a film festival for the Clone High students to express their feelings in a non-violent way after a cross-country meet ends up in a riot. The clones take up the challenge and each one gets to work to create several films to reveal their most personal feelings to the whole school, except for JKF who ends up prioritizing casting.

This artistic-minded episode focuses mostly on Joan's unrequited feelings for her oblivious best friend Abe, who in turn is still vying for Cleo's attention, who is actually only focused on herself. With Gandhi's foraying into buddy cop comedies, and Principal Scudworth's side plot, "Film Fest" is quite the riot.

4 Raisin the Stakes: A Rock Opera in Three Acts

An anti-drug assembly at Clone High starts a rumor that smoking raisins can get you high, and the students start gathering to smoke the fruit, leading them to a musical psychedelic journey of intoxication and self-discovery. In response, Principal Scudworth rallies the PTA to build a giant fence to control the clones and their newfound hippie freedom.

This episode features actor and Tenacious D. vocalist Jack Black as the perfect guest for this epic rock opera of very high proportions as the clones explore inside themselves, and hoping to explore each other. With catchy songs, funky free love and some fun subliminal messages, "Raisin the Stakes" truly brings the clones higher, literally.

3 Makeover, Makeover, Makeover: The Makeover Episode

Prom is just around the corner at Clone High and all the students are focused on who to ask, with Cleo expecting a grandiose prom-posal from her boyfriend Abe. However, he can't focus because he has taken it upon himself to make sure Joan gets a date, while JFK makes a bet to ensure the same for Gandhi, prompting makeovers for all.

This episode serves as part 1 of the finale as all the clones prepare for the "most important night of their lives", and emotions run high as Joan's feelings for oblivious Abe are heading to a breaking point. Despite all the drama, the comedy is dialed up high as the series parodies the makeover trope to its silliest extent.

2 Litter Kills: Litterally

JFK's best friend Ponce de Leon is tragically killed in a freak accident caused by the large amount of litter that the students carelessly throw everywhere. JFK is beside himself with grief, turning to his ex-girlfriend Cleo for support, much to Abe's discontent. Meanwhile, Gandhi is mistaken for a felon and taken to jail, and it's up to Joan to rescue him from death row.

This tragic and environmentally conscious episode of Clone High is a bit sadder than the rest, dealing with the sudden loss of a friend, standing out for its more solemn story. While JFK is usually shown to be a womanizing jerk serving as a source of laughs, "Litter Kills" humanizes the character by showing a previously unseen side of him.

1 Changes: The Big Prom: The Sex Romp: The Season Finale

Abe and Cleo are going to prom together, so when JFK asks Joan to the prom thanks to a hot new look she accepts to make Abe jealous. While Gandhi reunites the other date-less students for a prom posse, Abe is nervous about Cleo wanting to go all the way, but his hesitation might be caused by budding feelings for Joan instead.

Like any other high school drama, Prom is a night of heightened emotions and big revelations and this episode raises the stakes for the clones as they live through the most important night of their lives. The first season of Clone High ends with a bang as Prom night leads to shocking developments that result in a cliffhanger that wasn't continued until twenty years later in the highly anticipated and well-deserved second season.

