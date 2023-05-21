School’s finally back in session with Max’s revival of Clone High, where history class has never been more hilarious! The animated series, which originally premiered on MTV and ran for one season in 2002, takes us on a wild ride through the halls of a high school filled with clones of famous historical figures, from Abraham Lincoln to Cleopatra. It's a wacky world where Joan of Arc can't stop lighting things on fire, and JFK is the school's resident ladies' man. Despite its short run, Clone High has since gained a cult following and has been praised for its unique premise, irreverent humor, and clever writing. With its off-the-wall humor and clever references to history, Clone High is the perfect show for anyone who loves to laugh and (sort of) learn at the same time.

Buckle up, grab your textbooks, and get ready to be schooled in the most outrageous way possible! Clone High premieres on May 23 on the newly-rebranded Max. Without further ado, check out who’s returning to class in the revival.

Will Forte as Abe Lincoln

Will Forte plays Abe Lincoln, a fictionalized version of the historical figure Abraham Lincoln. In the show, Abe Lincoln is depicted as a tall, lanky, and socially awkward student who has a crush on his fellow clone, Cleopatra. Abe is portrayed as a kind-hearted and well-intentioned character, but his efforts to win over Cleopatra are often misguided and clumsy. He is also depicted as being somewhat naive and easily manipulated by his friends and peers. Despite his flaws, Abe is shown to have a strong sense of morality and a desire to do the right thing. He frequently stands up for his beliefs and is willing to take risks to defend those he cares about.

Forte rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, a popular NBC sketch comedy show, where he spent eight seasons from 2002 to 2010. During his tenure on the show, he gained fame for portraying a recurring character that later led to a feature film adaptation called MacGruber. Besides his SNL stint, Forte is also recognized for creating and starring in the sitcom The Last Man on Earth.

Nicole Sullivan as Joan of Arc

Nicole Sullivan plays Joan of Arc, a fictionalized version of the historical figure. Your cynical and angsty high school goth, Joan is depicted as a tough and rebellious student who challenges authority and fights against injustice. Joan is shown to be a skilled warrior and leader, often leading her peers in protests and demonstrations against the school's oppressive rules and traditions. Despite her strong convictions, Joan struggles with feelings of self-doubt and insecurity. She is haunted by visions of a higher power, which she interprets as a calling to lead a revolution. Oh, and she’s secretly in love with Abe and hates how he ignores her in order to hook up with Cleopatra.

Sullivan is best known for her work on the sketch comedy series MADtv, where she was a cast member from 1995 to 2001. Sullivan has also appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including The King of Queens, Scrubs, and Meet the Robinsons. She is also a prolific voice actor, lending her voice to characters in popular animated series such as Kim Possible and Family Guy.

Mitra Jouhari as Cleopatra "Cleo" Smith

Image via IMDb & Max

Mithra Jouhari plays Cleopatra "Cleo" Smith, a fictionalized version of the historical figure Cleopatra. Cleo is depicted as a beautiful and popular student, who is the object of affection for several of her male classmates, including Abe Lincoln, JFK, and Julius Caesar. Cleo is shown to be confident, assertive, and sometimes manipulative, using her charm and intelligence to get what she wants. Despite her popularity, she is also portrayed as a complex and multifaceted character, struggling with issues of identity and self-worth.

Jouhari is best known for her work as a writer on the comedy series Big Mouth. The actress has also appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including High Maintenance, Miracle Workers, and Friends from College.

Chris Miller as JFK

Chris Miller plays JFK, a fictionalized version of the historical figure John F. Kennedy. JFK is depicted as a charismatic and popular student, who is admired by many of his classmates, including Abe Lincoln and Cleopatra. He is also shown to have a complicated romantic relationship with Cleopatra, as well as a rivalry with Abe Lincoln, who is his academic and romantic rival. JFK is shown to be self-absorbed and impulsive, often acting before thinking and getting into trouble as a result. Despite his flaws, he is also portrayed as a loyal friend and a natural leader, with a talent for inspiring others to follow his lead.

Miller is a filmmaker who, along with his partner Phil Lord, created the animated TV series Clone High, directed and wrote the films Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie, and directed the live-action comedy films 21 Jump Street and its sequel 22 Jump Street. They also produced the Academy Award-winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which Lord co-wrote. On Clone High, Miller also voices Mr. Lynn Butlertron, Principal Scudworth’s robotic butler.

Phil Lord as Principal Scudworth (Dr. Cinnamon J. Scudworth)

Phil Lord plays Principal Scudworth, also known as Dr. Cinnamon J. Scudworth. Scudworth is portrayed as a quirky and eccentric character who is obsessed with creating the perfect clones of historical figures. He is often seen engaging in bizarre experiments and using unorthodox methods to achieve his goals, such as cloning the DNA of famous celebrities like Gandhi and Joan of Arc. Despite his odd behavior, Scudworth is shown to genuinely care about his students and their education, even if his methods are... unconventional. He is a frequent source of comic relief on the show, often delivering humorous one-liners and engaging in slapstick comedy.

Lord is an American filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter, best known for his work on animated films and television shows. Along with his creative partner Miller, Lord co-created the adult animated sitcom Clone High.

New Characters

Image via HBO Max

Apart from these characters, most of the original cast will be returning for this highly-anticipated revival, but unfortunately, Gandhi (Michael McDonald) won't be making a comeback. Don't worry, though, because there are plenty of new faces joining the Clone High student body, including Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez), Confucius (Kelvin Yu), Sacagawea (Jana Schmieding), and Wesley (Sam Richardson)! Plus, there's Ayo Edebiri as the legendary Harriet Tubman, Mo Gaffney as the no-nonsense Ms. Grumbles, Danny Pudi as the charming Dr. Neelankavil, and Emily Maya Mills channeling her inner Ethel Merman. The revival also has a number of celebrity cameos lined up, with Michael Bolton, Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr playing exaggerated versions of themselves, while the lovely Mandy Moore will be reprising her role as herself.