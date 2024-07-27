The Big Picture Max has decided to cancel the Clone High revival, leaving fans with an unresolved cliffhanger once again.

The beloved animated series, created by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence, will not be returning for more episodes.

While Clone High's second run has been cut short, Lord and Miller are already focusing on their next projects, including Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The Clone High revival has been canceled, according to Variety. The lovely characters that were given a chance to return to television two decades after their debut will become history once again, as Max decided to not move forward with more episodes of the beloved animated series. When the revival of the series was originally announced in 2021, two seasons were ordered by the studio. The contract has come to an end and Clone High's second run is gone with it. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Bill Lawrence returned to develop the new chapters of the concept they created twenty years ago.

The premise of Clone High followed an experiment conducted by the United States government, where some of the greatest minds from across history were cloned and placed together in an environment meant to function as a regular high school. Important figures such as Abe Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan) and Cleopatra (Mitra Jouhari) were some of the participants of the experiment. While the entire concept sounds serious, the animated series was a comedy that took pleasure in portraying these iconic minds that shaped our world as unpredictable teenagers. Three seasons of Clone High were produced in total over the course of twenty-two years.

When it was announced that Clone High would be revived for Max, it was stated that new characters would be introduced to Clone High High School. Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez), Harriet Tubman (Ayo Edebiri) and Confucius (Kelvin Yu) were some of the new students who arrived to change the status quo of the school. As they tried to become friends with the previously introduced legends, Principal Cinnamon J. Scudworth (Phil Lord) continued to work with the government. Unfortunately for fans of the series, Clone High came to an end with an unresolved cliffhanger, just like it did when it was canceled the first time.

What's Next for Lord and Miller?

It can't be easy for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller to see Clone High canceled for a second time. But the duo is wasting no time by focusing on the next projects they have in store. Lord and Miller will be serving as producers on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The upcoming animated sequel will continue Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) journey as he tries to stop Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) from destroying the lives of other heroes from across the multiverse. Lord and Miller are also working on a film adaptation of Project Hail Mary, a science fiction novel by Andy Weir.

Every episode of Clone High is now available for streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.