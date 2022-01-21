Since its cancellation after one season, Clone High has earned a cult following, in addition to being the project that introduced many to co-creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Since Clone High’s conclusion in 2003, Lord and Miller have worked on such massive comedy projects as The Lego Movie, the 21 Jump Street series of films, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Yet Lord and Miller are going back to school soon, as HBO Max has ordered two seasons of a Clone High revival. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for their upcoming Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, Lord and Miller gave an update on how the Clone High revival is coming.

When asked how the series is going, Lord pointed to his recording equipment and stated:

“Well, this is the microphone that I use to do Scudworth, so we’re recording voices, and it’s a two-season order, so every episode is in some part of the process right now. It makes it a really busy time, but it’s also really fun.”

When the pair was asked when we could expect to see the revival of Clone High, Lord, responded, “That’s a thing that actually I don’t know,” with Miller saying:

“I know that some of the episodes are in animation right now. But I don’t know when it will actually be on the air.”

In February of last year, HBO Max gave Clone High a two-season order, while in June, Miller revealed that the first episode of the new series will be titled “Let’s Try This Again," and will be co-written by Lord, Miller, and Erica Rivinoja, who will be the showrunner for the series, and has previously worked with Lord and Miller as a producer on The Last Man on Earth.

Clone High centered on a high school attended by the clones of iconic historical figures. The cast included Abe Lincoln (voiced by Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), Gandhi (Michael McDonald), Cleopatra (Christa Miller), and JFK (Miller). The school was overlooked by the mad scientist/principal Dr. Cinnamon J. Scudworth (Lord), and his trusty assistant, Mr. Butlertron (Miller).

Despite the cancellation of Clone High, Lord and Miller have frequently referenced the series in their other projects. For example, Forte would also voice Abraham Lincoln in The Lego Movie, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured a poster for the film “Clone College,” which starred Abe and JFK.

While Lord and Miller still aren’t sure when we can expect Clone High to return, the first season of Clone High is now available on Paramount+.

