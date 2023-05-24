After two decades of waiting, Clone High is finally back with new episodes featuring young versions of some of the most famous personalities in history. But if there's one thing that definitely stood out when comparing the second season to the original installment, it was the fact that Gandhi (Michael McDonald) was nowhere to be seen.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the producers behind the show, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, revealed the reason why the team decided not to bring the character back, stating that it was related to how many teen shows change their casts around:

It's a way to shake up the character set. You know, Abe needs to find a new friend and we tried to make a virtue of the fact [Gandhi] was gonna remain on ice. And I think it does a great job of creating a problem for Abe to solve. Confucius definitely also is a character that has a lot to live up to, like to a very revered clone parent and is maybe trying too hard. Frida also has sort of this cooler, laid-back version of that Gandhi energy.

The new additions to the high school were interesting, with people like Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez) and Harriet Tubman (Ayo Debiri) joining the mix of cloned celebrities that must mingle with other teenagers as a part of an experiment performed by a mad scientist. The new members of the group did more than shake things up for the already existing characters, as they also brought more diverse voices to a show that needed one, given how the times have changed during the twenty years it took for the second season to be seen on television screens across the world.

Image via MTV

RELATED: School Is Back in Session With First 'Clone High' Reboot Trailer

In the second installment, Operation Spread Eagle is set in motion, with a secret organization of the government unfreezing the notable clones. Principal Scudworth (Phil Lord) continues to be in charge of the institution, but he now has to respond to a supervisor that will be watching his every move. Since the clones are still teenagers within the timeline of the show, they do what is expected of them. It doesn't matter if they'll grow up to become the most influential people on the planet, right now they only want to kiss the people the fell in love with, throw parties and skip classes.

The Love Triangle at the Center of Clone High

Drama has to be present when telling a story where the protagonists are teenagers, and Clone High is no exception, with emotions running high between Abe (Will Forte) and Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan). However, a romance between the two won't be so easy to obtain, as Joan has grown tired of Abe ignoring her for years. Instead, she has given JFK (Chris Miller) a chance to prove himself as a partner, while her best friend has to swallow his feelings for her. It remains to be seen if anyone will change in the current state of affairs, as the second season of the show becomes available to stream on Max.

You can check out Collider's exclusive interview with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller below: