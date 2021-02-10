Clone High was one of the animated gems of the MTV era that sadly never got the attention of Beavis and Buttheador Daria. The brainchild of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who would go on to massive success with films like 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie, as well as Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, was set at a high school where all the students were clones of famous figures like Abraham Lincoln and Joan of Arc. This allowed the show to play with certain high school archetypes and teen drama tropes while also lampooning historical figures like John F. Kennedy being the jock and Cleopatra being the queen bee.

Last July, we reported that the reboot was coming to MTV, but now it looks like HBO Max has picked up the series, and they’re very high on it by giving it a two-season order. Obviously, HBO Max is trying to expand its original content rapidly so it can compete in the streaming wars, but it’s still good to know that they were high enough on Clone Highthat they decided to give it two full seasons. Lord and Miller will return as executive producers and writers with Lawrence also returning as an executive producer. Erica Rivinoja, who wrote on the original Clone High, and whose credits also include South Park and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, will serve as showrunner.

The big questions now are if they’ll reassemble the original voice cast and how they’ll adapt the show to 2021. The original show had Will Forte as the voice of Abraham Lincoln as well as Lord and Miller also providing various voices. The show also encountered some controversy for its depiction of Gandhi, although Lord and Miller had planned to address that controversy in the aborted second season by either making no mention of his absence or that he was actually a clone of Gary Coleman. Of course, the benefit of a reboot is that you’re no longer to tied to any of the original characters. It’s just clones of famous people in a high school, and you’re free to run it from there. I’m excited to see what they do with this new iteration.

