HBO Max has released several first-look images for its upcoming reboot, Clone High, as it sets a release date. Speaking at WonderCon, executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence also revealed the series’ new cast, including singer-turned-actress Mandy Moore, whilst confirming the return of familiar voices.

During the WonderCon Clone High panel, the producers shared an exclusive sneak peek of the adult animation series’ new characters, as well as what fans can expect of future character relationships. One image reveals new characters Harriet (voiced by The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri) and Confucius (Bob’s Burgers’ Kelvin Yu). Standing with returning characters J.F.K., Joan, Cleo, and Abe, the group appear oblivious to the demise of fast-food restaurant, The Grassy Knoll, as it burns behind them. Subsequent images give an insight into the relationship between J.F.K (with Miller reprising his voice role) and Joan (voiced again by Family Guy’s Nicole Sullivan.) In one image, the pair look rather unamused as a saxophone player serenade them at a restaurant. In the second image, they practice modern-day kissing (complete with tongue) as Abe — voiced by Will Forte, who also voiced Abraham Lincoln in The Lego Movie and who recently lent his voice for the upcoming Dreamworks film, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken — watches on with interest.

Who Is In the Clone High Reboot?

The reboot of Clone High is set to premiere this spring, with new cast members and characters revealed. Along with Edebiri and Yu, the series will see Vicci Martinez (Orange is the New Black) voice Frida, Neil Casey (Ghost Busters) as Topher Bus, and Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls) as Sacagawea. Sam Richardson (Housebroken) will voice Wesley, Mo Gannfey (Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie) Ms. Grumbles, Al Madrigal (Night School) as Frederico, Danny Pudi (Community) Dr. Neelankavil, and Emily Maya Mills (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as Ethel Merman. Joining them in portraying themselves will be Michael Bolton, Moore, Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr, whilst Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schnieder round out the new cast in unknown roles.

The new cast will join members of the original cast, who will be reprising their voice roles. Lord will return as antagonist Principal Scudworth (having also voiced Ghenghis Khan’s clone in the original series), and Miller will return as John F. Kennedy’s clone J.F.K as well as voicing Mr. B (also known as Lynn Butlertron). Donald Faison (Clueless, Scrubs) and Judah Miller (who wrote the original series) will be returning as George Washington Carver and Scangrade respectively. Christa Miller (Shrinking, Scrubs), who originally played Cleo (Cleopatra), will also be returning to the series, this time as the voice of new character Candide Sampson whilst newcomer Mitra Jouhari (The Big Sick, Big Mouth) will take on the role of Cleo. However, one original character, Gandhi (voiced by Michael McDonald), will not be featured in the reboot.

Clone High is a “modern refresh” of the original animated series which premiered in 2002. Executive-produced by Lord, Miller, Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, and Erik Durbin, the reboot is set twenty years after the events of the original series from MTV Entertainment Studios. It focuses on a group of clones of historical figures, brought to life as part of a military experiment, as they navigate high school life and teenage romance. Over two years ago, it was announced that HBO Max had ordered not one but two seasons of the updated series.

Clone High is set to premiere on HBO Max this spring.