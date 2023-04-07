We certainly hope you've been studying up on your history and genetic science homework because school is back in session with the new revival of the cult classic animated series, Clone High.

Though the original series only lasted a single season, the show became an instant favorite for fans of adult animation for its hysterical sense of humor and brilliant premise. Created by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the creative duo whose impressive resume includes Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The LEGO Movie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the show kick-started their well-deserved success in the entertainment industry, and for good reason. The general premise of the show starts with the U.S. Government and a mad scientist, who decides to raise an army using clones of various historical figures. Unfortunately for them, they can't make the clones fully grown and instead have to raise them from birth to adulthood. That's when they come up with the idea for Clone High, where we follow the various adventures of exaggerated teenage versions of Abraham Lincoln (Will Forte), Mahatma Gandhi (Michael McDonald), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), Cleopatra (Christa Miller), and John F. Kennedy (Chris Miller) just to name a few.

Despite getting a dedicated following, the show's low ratings and the massive controversy surrounding the show's depiction of Gandhi led to its premature cancelation after only thirteen episodes. Since the show's conclusion in 2003, fans have gone twenty years without seeing more of the groundbreaking series...until now. In 2023, we'll finally be seeing students both old and new in the upcoming revival. To learn more about the show's long overdue return, including the show's trailer, cast, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Clone High.

Watch the Trailer for Clone High

The debut trailer for the Clone High revival was released by HBO Max on April 5th, 2023, introducing plenty of familiar faces as well as new clones who are set to take over the school. Most of the original crew is here, with Abe Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Joan of Arc, and Cleopatra all returning to cause more and more havoc at the school as the government tries to use them to conquer the world. The returning faces aren't the only major cast members, as we also get to see some all-new younger versions of legendary historical figures. Among the new names are Confucius (Kelvin Yu), Harriet Tubman (Ayo Edebiri), Christopher Columbus (Neil Casey), and Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez), all of whom seem like great additions to the already historic cast.

Is Clone High Releasing on Streaming or on Cable?

As you can probably tell by the purple watermark in the above trailer, the Clone High revival will be released exclusively on HBO Max. The original version of the show aired on MTV, before being canceled after the first season, so it appears that Warner Brothers/HBO has now acquired the rights for a reboot. HBO Max as a whole is one of the best streaming services money can buy right now, particularly for adult animation. The service has various stellar entries from the genre, such as Harley Quinn (2019-) and Smiling Friends (2020-).

What Is the Release Window of Clone High?

The main trailer for Clone High doesn't reveal a hard release date for the revival, but it does make known that we won't have to wait long for the long-awaited return. As we see at the very end of the footage, class will officially be back in session when Clone High premieres exclusively on HBO Max in Spring 2023.

What Is the Plot of Clone High?

Not many plot details have been revealed for the upcoming revival, but it's more than likely going to continue its episodic nature. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

Historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials of normal teenage life.

Back in June 2021, Chris Miller revealed the title of the first episode of the reboot: "Let's Try This Again."

Who Is Making Clone High?

The main creative team behind the original series is returning to make the new seasons of the show that they always wanted to. Not only does this include Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who will be writing, producing, and starring in the series, but as well as their co-creator Bill Lawrence - the showrunner behind Scrubs (2001-2010) and Ted Lasso (2020-). Rounding out the stellar writers' room are Matt Marshall (The Last Man on Earth) and Erica Rivinoja (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), with Rivinoja serving as the showrunner.

Who Is Starring in Clone High?

Just like the creative team, many of the original cast will also be returning to lend their voices to the series. These include Miller and Lord themselves, with Lord as the evil Principal Dr. Sinnamon J. Scudworth and Miller as the jock-like John F. Kennedy. Also returning is The Last Man on Earth's Will Forte as the main protagonist of Abraham Lincoln and Meet the Robinsons (2007) star Nicole Sullivan as the angsty Joan of Arc. Cleopatra is also set to return, but this time she's been recast with Mitra Jouhari (The Big Sick). Cleopatra's original voice actor, Scrubs star Christa Miller, is still a part of the show, but will be playing a new character. Notably absent in MadTV (1995-2016) alum Micahel McDonald as Gandhi, likely due to the controversy that caused the show's cancelation.

For the new characters, they'll be brought to life by Kelvin Yu (The Great North) as Confucius, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as Harriet Tubman, Neil Casey (Ghostbusters) as Christopher Columbus, and Vicci Martinez (Orange Is the New Black) as Frida Kahlo. Interestingly enough, potential celebrity cameos expected to appear are Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering, and Michael Bolton, all three of whom are currently credited with playing themselves. The voice cast is rounded out by Sam Richardson (Veep), Danny Pudi (Community), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Al Madrigal (Lopez vs. Lopez), Mo Gaffney (Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie), Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls), Judah Miller (American Dad!), Emily Maya Mills (Right Now Kapow), and last but not least, Golden State Warriors head basketball coach Steve Kerr.

Is the Original Clone High Available to Stream on HBO Max?

Currently, the original Clone High is only available to stream on Paramount+. However, all 14 episodes of the original series will be available to stream on HBO Max starting on April 14, 2023.

Will Clone High Get a Season 2?

If you're having fears that the new show will share the same fate as its predecessor and not last longer than a first season, you can go ahead and put those apprehensions on ice. Following the show's announcement, HBO confirmed that they've ordered two seasons of the anticipated series, confirming that we'll have more clone high jinks to look forward to in the future.