It’s been two decades since audiences entered the hallways and classrooms of MTV’s adult animated series, Clone High. While it may have received an untimely cancelation after just one season, the series found a cult following that made their requests loud and clear, demanding for a reboot to get underway. Well, it’s been almost a full two years since news broke that HBO Max ordered two seasons of the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller created production, and thanks to Miller, we’re one step closer to a specific release date.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the show’s original debut, Miller shared a GIF of JFK’s clone coming off ice courtesy of a blow-dryer. In the caption, Miller wrote, “Seems about time to unfreeze the clones,” before revealing that fans could expect the series to land at some point in 2023. While that’s a pretty broad release window, we’ll take it! After not receiving much news over the last few years, it’s exciting to know that new episodes of the series are still being thawed out and not tossed back into the freezer.

Last we heard, during an interview back in January with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the creative duo dropped the update that “some of the episodes are in animation right now,” but that they were unsure of “when it will actually be on the air.” Lord went on to reveal that at the time they were “recording voices” and that because it was picked up for two seasons, the cast and crew were hard at work piecing together each of those episodes.

Image via MTV

RELATED: Chris Miller Reveals Title of ‘Clone High’s Return Episode

A one-season wonder, the animated Clone High followed a group of adolescent clones of famous historical figures as they navigated the halls of high school. There was Abe Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), Gandhi (Michael McDonald), Cleopatra (Christa Miller), and JFK (Miller). At the top rung of the administrative ladder was the principal and mad scientist Dr. Cinnamon J. Scudworth (Lord), and his second-in-command assistant, Mr. Butlertron (Miller).

The show would be a major pinnacle in the careers of Lord and Miller who have gone on to attach their names to projects including The Lego Movie, the 21 Jump Street film franchise, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and last year’s Apple TV+ comedy, The Afterparty.

Miller’s update is the perfect way to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the show’s debut season which you can catch right now on Paramount+. Check out the big Twitter announcement and keep scrolling to watch the full Collider interview with Miller and Lord.