What happens when you take a bunch of historical figures and send them to high school – you get Clone High. HBO has released the first trailer of its upcoming original animated series, a modern refresh of the 2002 fan-favorite series of the same name. Hailing from original creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence the series, as its very apt name teases, is set a high school for clones of historical figures.

The new trailer gives fans a peek into the contemporary setting of the series and an elaborate look at its students. From Joan of Arc to Abraham Lincoln, the reinterpretation of historical figures as teenagers is heartwarming and hilarious. The show is set in the backdrop of a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history. On prom night, the clones are put on ice and now have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

The Team Behind Clone High

The original series began in 2002 on Canadian television before premiering on MTV. It ran for one season to mixed reviews from critics but has since developed a cult following. The revival was announced in 2020 and in 2021 it was announced that HBO has ordered two seasons of the series now set to release in the Spring of this year. HBO has been continuously adding new gems to its animation slate while features like Harley Quinn have seen much success some like Velma have garnered mixed reviews. It remains to be seen how Clone High fares with fans and critics this time around.

Image via HBO Max

The returning stars include Will Forte as Abe and Nicole Sullivan as Joan along with Lord as Scudworth, Miller as JFK and Mr. B, Christa Miller voicing Candide Sampson, Donald Faison as George Washington Carver, and Judah Miller as Scangrade. New voice actors joining the Clone High cast are Ayo Edebiri as Harriet, Mitra Jouhari as Cleo, Vicci Martinez as Frida, Kelvin Yu as Confucius, Neil Casey as Topher Bus, Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea, Sam Richardson as Wesley, Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles, Al Madrigal as Frederico, Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil, Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman. While Michael Bolton and Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering and Steve Kerr as themselves along with Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider.

The series hails from MTV Entertainment Studios while executive producers include Lord, Miller, Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Erik Durbin, and Judah Miller. Clone High will debut sometime in the Spring, you can check out the trailer below: