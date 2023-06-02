One genre of TV shows that always manages to thrive is teen dramas. In just about every generation the genre has not only survived on television, but often thrived, whether it’s classics like Dawson’s Creek, Degrassi, or more modern fare like 13 Reasons Why and Euphoria. While the risqué nature of the shows has changed somewhat with the advent of streaming, the tropes and storylines of teen dramas haven’t changed all that much since their inception. As is the case with any well-trod piece of media, the genre has seen parodies galore like the summer camp-set Wet Hot American Summer or the classic Not Another Teen Movie.

However, one parody stands somewhat alone by not being a film parody, but an entire television show to match its subjects, this being Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s classic series Clone High. Released in 2002, the series set itself apart with brilliant jokes, a razor-sharp wit, and an appealing and unique art style that elevated it far beyond simple parody. After a season of excellent episodes, the series was abruptly canceled and remained dormant for over twenty years until finally receiving a revival on HBO Max. After two decades, is the show really deserving of a continuation? Or like its clones, is it just past its time?

'Clone High' Elevated Its Parody

Clone High is at its core a parody of teen drama shows. It focuses on a love triangle, introduces every episode as a "very special episode," and generally frames its jokes around send-ups of the teen dramas of its time. As previously mentioned, teen dramas were huge when the show was released, with Beverly Hills, 90210 airing at the exact same time. However, Clone High smartly doesn’t put all its eggs in one basket; while half of the show’s jokes and plotlines stem from teen dramas, the show’s unusual concept brings in an entirely different source for jokes: history. As the name suggests, the show surrounds a cast of clones of historical figures, the main crew being the clones of Abraham Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), Gandhi (Micheal McDonald), and many more.

As opposed to other parody shows that are forced to rely on one source or genre to take all of its jokes Clone High has two. Whenever the teen drama jokes grow old, the series can switch to historical references and vice versa. It allows the show to feel far more clever than other shows of its type. No surprise considering two of its three creators would go on to create some of the funniest and most original movies and TV shows around today. However, as previously mentioned, the show in many ways actually still works as a teen drama of its own. One of the most common plot points used in teen dramas is the idea of having to live up to huge expectations, feeling unsuited to fit the hole that society has planned for you, and Clone High is uniquely positioned to comment on this within its concept. As clones of real people, the characters endure very literal feelings of not matching expectations and failing to become the people they’re supposed to be. The show uses this for humor as it does everything else, but it occasionally allows a bit of genuine drama and sincerity to shine through. It’s this drama that the show uses in another way that puts it ahead of its time.

'Clone High' Was Incredibly Ahead of Its Time

One massive benefit that streaming brought to animated shows is that it allowed plots to become much more serialized. Whereas before, animated shows might have occasionally dipped into overarching plots and sustained canon (Maude Flanders famously remained dead in The Simpsons) it was often the exception rather than the norm. Nowadays, more often than not, the opposite is usually the case; while adult animated shows like Family Guy and the aforementioned The Simpsons grandfathered in their old formats, newer shows like Bojack Horseman and Rick and Morty are now expected to include vast season-long (or even series-long) plotlines. However, before streaming even came along Clone High was experimenting with having sustained storylines with its many intertwining romances and running gags. The high melodrama was utilized mainly for comedy, but the sheer fact that it did it at all at a time when continual week-to-week watching was not expected is impressive on its own.

What’s also impressive about the show is its unique art style. Characters are bordered with thick purposeful outlines and are usually made up of strange evocative shapes and hard angles, a style similar to old school UPA cartoons as well as other animated series of the time like The Powerpuff Girls and Samurai Jack (which incidentally also received a well-deserved revival). This attention to unique style isn’t just for standing out from the crowd, it also works very well within the stiff confines of adult animation of the time. Thanks to the already dynamic baseline posing of the characters, having characters barely move while speaking (a necessary budget limitation of shows at the time) rarely looks offensive or ugly to the eyes in the same way that other static adult animated shows might. Assets can somewhat be reused rather than having to redraw every single character, and with large readable shapes, the eye is never lost or confused. It’s a similar style philosophy that South Park has stuck to, to great effect. However, one of the biggest reasons that Clone High really deserves a second chance is because of the unfortunate circumstances that surrounded its original downfall.

The Unfortunate Fate of the Original 'Clone High'

You might be asking yourself at this point, “Why would a show that sounds this perfect get canceled after just one season?” The reason behind this is a bit unusual. There are a few bad jokes and cultural artifacts that could definitely be fixed with a modern reappraisal, but they’re not the reason the show got cancelled. Nor was it some creator-based horrific controversy like the one Rick and Morty suffered under Justin Roiland. The cancellation didn't stem from any specific foible or mistake from the higher-ups but from the baseline concept of the show itself.

Earlier on, it was mentioned that among the main cast was the character Gandhi, a loud-mouthed free-styling class clown that contrasted against the serious and influential figure that he had been cloned from. While the character is definitely funny, his presence, unfortunately, earned the ire of Indian viewers, who took offense at the mockery of such an important figure in the country’s history. Hunger strikes were planned, as well as direct protests outside of MTV’s offices. The show’s creators scrambled to come up with solutions to the problem (including a plan to instead retcon that Gandhi was a clone of Gary Coleman, of all people) but in the end, it didn’t matter. The controversy might not have been the only reason that the show was canceled (animation is quite expensive, and even very well-received shows haven't been saved from the axe before), but it was no doubt a factor in the decision not to continue the series. Despite plans for more seasons, the show was sunk before it even got a chance to really get moving, all because of controversy surrounding a single character – a truly unfair shake for a show that deserved so much more.

For twenty whole years, that was the end of the story, a cruel punchline to one of the wittiest and most engaging adult animated shows of the 2000s. The show became a cultural artifact, especially in the shadow of its creators becoming big names in Hollywood with highly successful projects like 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (which actually includes an easter egg for Clone High, funnily enough) Now that another season has finally seen the light of day (with Gandhi already removed, of course) more audiences can finally get a chance to know the series, and it can get its true day in the sun. In an age where ugly, annoying adult animated shows come out feeling like clones of other better shows, Clone High paradoxically might be just the piece of original wonderful content that we need.