Way, way back in the early 2000s, MTV aired the brilliant animated series Clone High, in which secret government employees dug up famous guys and ladies and made amusing genetic copies. Well, this high school series about clone teens, created by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence was canceled after only one season, but now, HBO Max is bringing the one-season masterpiece for a revival, and Miller has revealed the title of the first new episode.

Shared on Miller’s Twitter account, the 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie co-director stated that he was “about to do a table read” or Episode 201 of Clone High. The episode, entitled “Let’s Try This Again,” is written by Lord, Miller, and Clone High showrunner Erica Rivinoja, who previously worked as a producer on Lord and Miller’s The Last Man on Earth.

After Clone High was canceled, Lord and Miller became two of the most sought-after comedy directors of the 2010s. Back in 2014, Lord and Miller joked that “our entire career has just been about getting Clone High back on the air.”

However, many of the duo’s projects over the years have referenced the series. The pair had talked about making a Clone High movie, and in the Lord and Miller-produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a poster for a movie called Clone College can be seen in Times Square. Also in The Lego Movie, Will Forte, who voiced the teenage version of Abraham Lincoln in Clone High, also voices the Lego version of Lincoln.

While it’s unclear who will be returning to Clone High in this new season, or when we can expect the series to make its HBO Max debut, the fact that the team is doing a table read is an exciting development for the project. If you’ve never watched the genius first season of Clone High, it is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Check out Miller's Tweet below.

