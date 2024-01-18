The Big Picture Clone High is returning with new episodes on February 1st, following the adventures of Abe Lincoln and his friends in high school.

The revival of the animated series, created by Lord, Miller, and Lawrence, continues to be successful in its new era.

Fans can watch Season 1 on Max in the US before Season 2 premieres.

It's almost time to head back to Clone High! Max has announced that the revival of the acclaimed animated series will return with brand-new episodes on February 1, following Abe Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan) and the rest of their friends while they try to survive high school. But even if they might not be ready to endure what Principal Scudworth (Phil Lord) has prepared for them, they still get to go to prom and try out new activities at the school. The series created by Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence continues to enjoy a new era of success with the second season of its revival.

Clone High follows a secret experiment conducted by the United States government, where they have used a technique straight out of Jurassic Park to clone relevant historical figures using bits of their DNA. The government office known as the Secret Board of Shadowy Figures wants to use the clones' best abilities for themselves, which is why they've brought back people who specialized in different scientific and artistic fields as part of the experiment. However, everything features less paperwork and more unpredictable fun once the students of Clone High are let loose in the halls of their school.

The trailer for the new season of Clone High features Harriet Tubman (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) being investigated by the FBI, while Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez) tries to help her on the phone. At the same time, Joan of Arc decides to go to prom with Confucius (Kelvin Yu), but it's unclear if her love story with Abe Lincoln is over or not. After all, this wouldn't be the first time Abe and Joan have decided to stay friends in the series. Principal Scudworth will have a lot to deal with once the clones are headed back to class, in new episodes that will feature the romance, action and humor the show has been known for over the course of two decades.

The Cast of 'Clone High' is Bigger Than Ever

When the first episodes of Clone High came to an end in 2003, the students were frozen in ice at their winter prom. Due to the amount of time that passed between then and the moment they were pulled out of the ice, the government had time to clone a few more people, including Frida Kahlo, Christopher Columbus (Neil Casey) and Sacagawea (Jana Schmieding). With a whole new generation of students running around the halls, Abe, Joan and JFK (voiced by Christopher Miller) can make new friends as they continue to make Principal Scudworth's life a living nightmare.

Clone High Season 2 premieres on Max on February 1. Season 1 is streaming now on Max in the U.S.

Clone High The greatest minds of the world have been cloned, and are now attending high school together. Release Date January 20, 2003 Creator Bill Lawrence, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Cast Will Forte , Phil Lord , Christa Miller , Nicole Sullivan , Chris Miller Donald Faison , Andy Dick Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

