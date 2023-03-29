It’s probably safe to say that we live in the golden age of Star Wars spinoffs. Starting with the highly acclaimed series The Mandalorian, we’ve been treated to some of the best content that the wider galaxy far, far away can offer. Whether it’s more live-action fare like Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and the surprisingly excellent Andor, or animated like The Bad Batch, to a generation of kids, this is what Star Wars spin-offs are.

It’s hard to imagine back when the idea of a Star Wars spin-off meant the Star Wars Holiday Special and Ewoks. However, that’s the environment Genndy Tartakovsky's Star Wars: Clone Wars series debuted in. Despite a total lack of comparison as to what a Star Wars spin-off should be, the series was immensely successful at offering a slick, atmospheric, and deeply engaging vision of the prequel universe. Unfortunately, in recent years the series has been fairly forgotten in favor of Dave Filoni's similarly titled 3D animated The Clone Wars, released three years after the end of Tartakovsky’s series. However, this original series created the groundwork of what we now enjoy today, and it’s still got some things to teach these rookies.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s 'Clone Wars' Made the Star Wars Universe Feel Big

An unfortunate problem that the mainline Star Wars movies have faced is that while the universe the characters inhabit is quite expansive, we only ever see it through a set of limited eyes. This isn’t necessarily a problem, but when the entire series can boil down to just a grudge match between Palpatine and the Skywalkers (thanks, Rise of Skywalker for that), the universe can feel quite small.

Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars rectifies this immediately. While we’re still following the stories of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the truth is in the title: this is a war, and there are many different fronts. The series opens with the planet Muunilist, an isolated planet that’s being used to create new droids and warships for the separatists. To assault the planet, our two main characters separate, with Anakin (Mat Lucas) taking the space over the planet while Obi-Wan (James Arnold Taylor) leads the assault on the ground. Utilizing all the advantages of animation, the production team layers thousands upon thousands of ships and battalions fighting across the planet. The battles feel bigger, more layered, and more epic than ever before. However, the perspective is once again split — a squad of clone troopers has been sent into the heart of the main city to sabotage key enemy weapons. Even a war on one planet has three separate levels to the conflict.

These ARC troopers far predate the squadron featured in The Bad Batch or any squad given attention throughout the 3D Clone Wars series. This squadron is one of the first times in the series that we’ve seen clones fight independently of any Jedi, and they make quite the impression. Making their way through the ominous empty Greek-inspired city, they leave a path of carefully coordinated destruction behind them, so cohesive as a unit that even when they’re ambushed, they don’t say a word, silently overpowering the enemy and continuing on. After this scene, the audience’s perception of the clones is forever changed. These aren’t just jobbers in the background, these are skilled and effective soldiers that don’t need a Force user to hold their hands.

Would The Bad Batch exist if it wasn’t for these original nameless clones showing off that they’re watchable, entirely separate from any Jedi or main characters? The clone troopers are one of the most interesting and tragic concepts set up in the prequels, and although the story potential isn't expanded too hard in this series, it provides a great deal of additional interest.

After this moment, we’re then rocketed to the other side of the galaxy where at the same time, a separatist-backed civil war is occurring on a sea planet, the republic coming to the aid of the Calamari aliens (the same species as the meme famous Admiral Ackbar). Here we’re introduced to Kit Fisto (Richard McGonagle), a green squid-like alien that had shown up in the background in the movies prior. In a spectacular sea battle, we're allowed to see him actually fight on his own, taking out the amphibious defenses with ease. While the battle is incredible, it further shows that this is a series about war, and while both of these concurrent battles are important. They’re just two different fronts. It makes the audience truly realize the scope of the war in ways that the movies couldn’t. Skywalker and Kenobi are skilled fighters, but they’re not the only ones. This is a conflict that spans far beyond just the capabilities of a handful of Jedi. While there had been extended universe material for the series for years, most of those were contained in books. Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars is one of the first early examples of a Star Wars extended universe ever to grace screens, a quite humble and prescient beginning of what would eventually be a juggernaut.

2D Animation Makes Star Wars Look Better and Cooler Than Ever

The show adopts a style similar to Tartakovsky’s previous work Samurai Jack, with angular characters and fluid animation. It might take a second for the audience to get used to such a strong and distinctive style, but once they have, it won’t be long before they recognize its strength. Thanks to the design, movement feels deliberate and kinetic — lightsaber battles, in particular, benefit from it, but it improves everything about the series.

The series is also quite aware of how to properly use its tension and epic moments to great effect. When Kit Fisto jumps into the water and turns on his lightsaber, the water boils around it and creates a bubbling wavy version of the familiar weapon. When the clones fight the droids, they do so with synchronized movement, working as a team as certain members dual-wield blaster guns to take out the enemy. Mace Windu’s (Terrence Carson) episode is a highlight; when he’s separated from his lightsaber, he unleashes the Force upon the surrounding droids, dismantling the entire army using nothing but his bare hands. This is all without even bringing up the sinister and twisted effectiveness that the Sith warriors Asajj Ventress (Greg DeLisle) and General Grievous (also voiced by McGonagle and originally introduced in this series in a terrifying display of power) utilize in dispatching their foes. Their battles are some of the best examples of Jedi going all out in the entire series. Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars oozes slick and exciting style, giving just enough context to add narrative weight to the fights before letting them commence.

The series brings an extra level of cool to the Star Wars universe, dipping back into the style of framing that the series derives most of its inspiration from: Japanese samurai movies. As such, fights not only have a genuine weight to them, but they’re quick and deadly. The fights never drag on for too long or require too much explanation. Since the episodes themselves are so short, the production team needs to ensure that there’s always an interesting set piece and the audience always knows what’s going on. Battles also aren’t overloaded with quips or tone-shattering jokes, instead, they’re silent and focused, the audience left to interpret from the body language of the fights themselves. It’s almost refreshing how little the audience needs to be aware of Star Wars to understand this series. You don’t need much context beyond the bare minimum to enjoy everything that the series has to offer. It’s a distilling of everything about Star Wars that is cool. Its narrative might be a bit weak, but it does its job nonetheless.

'Clone Wars' Is an Excellent Companion to the Movies

Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars prequels have always been considered a bit of a mixed bag in terms of public perception. On release, people loved them, but in the intervening years, opinions grew colder. The films have received a bit of a cultural resurgence in recent years, but average opinion still skews slightly negative in hindsight. Revenge of the Sith is considered a definite highlight, but the other two movies don't have the same level of general audience affection. However, if you’re going to watch the prequels again, there are few better companion pieces than this series.

While the 3D animated series that succeeded Tartakovsky’s version is an excellent series in its own right, it’s a much harder sell as a direct companion to the prequel series. The 3D series is over seven seasons long in total and has serialized plots spanning entire seasons, along with many characters all their own (some of which are now appearing in the live-action spin-offs today). Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars is a different matter. It works as almost the perfect bridging piece between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, which makes sense: that’s partially what it was made to do. As opposed to the daunting 133 episodes that the 3D series has, Tartakovsky’s version is only around two hours long in total, the original mini-episodes commonly stitched together into two separate volumes. The ending of Tartakovsky’s series even directly ends with Obi-Wan and Anakin heading off to rescue Palpatine (Nick Jameson), thus beginning the plot of Revenge of the Sith. It’s a tidy package, easily fitting into any rewatch of the prequel series, and it improves them with its presence.

The series also gives a bit of welcome context to the third movie, especially in its villains. Most notably, the series is responsible for introducing General Grievous, and what an introduction it is. In one of the series' best sequences, he descends upon a group of helpless Jedi in a matter more befitting a slasher villain than a Sith Lord. He’s a bit of a different character to how he eventually appears in the movie proper (Tartakovsky later confirmed that George Lucas was still in the middle of conceptualizing him), but it gives him a better introduction to the universe than his somewhat sudden appearance in Sith. Count Dooku (Corey Burton) is also given a few extra fight scenes to really cement his power as a Sith, making his eventual death at the beginning of the third feel more earned. Similarly, the extreme competence of the clone troopers throughout the series gives further weight to the eventual reveal of Order 66, the kill order of all Jedi across the galaxy. Without the context of the series, it feels pretty hard to believe that the clones could overpower their Jedi companions, but with these episodes in mind, it’s much easier to believe that the Jedi didn’t stand a chance.

The series is artistically unique, epic in scope, and best of all to the busy viewer, it’s brief. In a landscape dominated by series that require in-depth knowledge of spin-off series and streaming exclusives (the third season of The Mandalorian requires one to watch part of The Book of Boba Fett, for one), Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars is refreshingly simple. It's straight to the point, the action never feels stale, and due to its length, it's not even burdened by filler. It’s still a good watch even if someone doesn’t know anything about Star Wars, and remains an excellent selling point on why Star Wars is still beloved today. It’s like a greatest-hits collection for the series: strange worlds, epic space battles, bizarre aliens, and intense lightsaber duels. Despite all these positive factors, the series has largely been superseded by its 3D-animated younger brother. After the Disney acquisition, the lines of the canon were significantly changed. The sequel series would be considered canon, while most other spin-offs (implicitly this one) would be relegated to non-canon material. However, despite being removed from the canon, Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars is still worthy of a rewatch. Most impressively, in a media landscape dominated by the franchise, it can easily remind you why everybody fell in love with the series in the first place.