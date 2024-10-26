Hot Toys has been releasing a handful of Star Wars figures lately, and this one adds to this ever-growing collection. Sith apprentice Savage Opress will be transformed into a 1/6th figure, making him the perfect partner for his brother, Darth Maul, who already had his figure transformation in July 2024. Savage Opress was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and, while he didn't live long to make it past the Clone Wars, he was still loved and respected by his brother.

This upcoming figure release will feature a variety of accessories, such as an LED lightsaber with interchangeable lightsaber blades and Savage Opress' signature spear. And just like previous Hot Toy figures, Savage Opress will also have removable parts for collectors to swap around. For this Star Wars character, that would be his extra hands and an interchangeable mechno left arm. Additionally, his horns can be swapped around as well, creating a damaged appearance when posed for battle. As of writing, Sideshow.com has the figure available for pre-order, but has a long shipping ETA, scheduled between October 2025 and March 2026.

Savage Opress is one of the handful of characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars that were given the Hot Toys figure treatment. Some of the show's main characters, like Anakin Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine, were released a few years ago. While she was introduced in the 2008 TV series, Ahsoka Tano from her solo Ahsoka series was also turned into a collectible.

What Is 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' About?

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a TV series that took place between Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. It was also a film that was released in August 2008. The series follows a variety of characters from the films, such as Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Yoda (Tom Kane), and Padmé Amidala (Catherine Taber). It also introduces new characters, like Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker).

The television series told a variety of stories that added to the lore of the Star Wars franchise, such as more details on the ongoing war, stories about the other Sith characters, the distrust of the Jedi Council, and the Siege of Mandalore – just to name a few. These events were eventually connected to later Star Wars media, such as Ahsoka, The Bad Batch, and The Mandalorian.

Since its release, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series has been well-loved by fans and critics alike. It received a high critics score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an average audience score of 91%. It also received numerous nominations and won a handful of Daytime Emmy Awards, such as winning the "Outstanding Special Class Animated Program" in 2013.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is available to stream on Disney+.