‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Recap: The Siege of Mandalore Begins at Last

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

It’s been an interesting ride so far for the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. We kicked things off with a semi-new arc of four episodes that chronicled the Bad Batch, focusing on the fan-favorite clone troopers. Those episodes were essentially finalized versions of one that Dave Filoni teased out years ago but brought some closure to that particular tale. Then, we got an … interesting arc for beloved former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, one that took her into the criminal underbelly of Coruscant to cross paths with the newly introduced Martez Sisters. Love it or hate it, this four-pack of episodes served to essentially give Ahsoka time away from the Jedi, time amongst the people the Council affects through direct action or indirect neglect, in order to get her head straight. However, the sisters are left behind once Bo-Katan arrives, seeking Ahsoka’s help to track down and apprehend Darth Maul on the beleaguered planet of Mandalore. And that’s where Star Wars: The Clone Wars picks up speed again.

In “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” the all-new episode now streaming on Disney+, Ahsoka Tano reaches out to Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi for assistance in securing the capture of longtime adversary and former Sith Lord Maul, but the news of Grievous’ attack on Coruscant and Palpatine’s capture forces a difficult decision for the Jedi. That decision seems to affirm Ahsoka’s belief that the Jedi Council does more harm through inaction than good through their carefully chosen and politically driven battles. But it also gives Ahsoka a chance to smooth things over with Anakin, reunite with Rex and the clones, and do some good for the people of Mandalore. That’s her plan, anyway; let’s unpack how it all goes wrong.

Before the episode even starts, longtime fans and viewers will notice that something’s different: The credits kick off with a new studio stamp, one proclaiming this as “A Lucasfilm Limited Production” in somewhat retro fuzzy film font; that’s followed by a bright red version of the normally yellow Star Wars: The Clone Wars logo. I’m guessing this is to signify that this four-episode arc is a big deal and that the creative team put a ton of effort into pulling off what’s essentially an animated movie broken into four parts. Does it live up to the hype?

Well, it certainly gets off to a bang of a beginning. We join Obi-Wan and Cody as they lead clone troopers against the Separatist droid army in the Battle of Yerbana, but it’s Anakin’s arrival (with swagger) and the versatile troopers under Rex’s command that wins this one for the Republic. It’s a great action-y start to this one. The heart, however, comes next as Anakin and Ahsoka share a somewhat awkward reunion; more awkward still is the chill in the air between the former Jedi and the straight-laced Obi-Wan. That deepening divide between Ahsoka and the Jedi Council is worsened by Obi-Wan’s decision to follow orders and return to Coruscant to protect the chancellor as Grievous attacks the capital city rather than lend aid to Bo-Katan. (I’m glad they called out Obi-Wan’s emotional attachment to Bo-Katan’s sister and former deposed and assassinated leader of Mandalore, Satine Kryze, for what good it did.) Anakin goes a long way toward patching things up with his Padawan by not only splitting up Rex’s forces (now designated with Ahsoka’s mark) and promoting the veteran clone trooper to commander under Ahsoka’s advisement but by gifting her new and improved twin lightsabers. That was a nice moment, a brief pause before the plunge.

As Ahsoka, Rex, and Bo-Katan lead their forces into the first skirmish of what will become the Siege of Mandalore, they meet early resistance from the puppet Prime Minister Almec, who is under the sway of Darth Maul and the Crimson Dawn of the criminal syndicate. What follows is one of the best action sequences of the whole series as we get all-out jetpack battle in the skies above Mandalore, complete with Ahsoka’s epic fight as she descends to the city’s surface sans jetpack. Incredible stuff here.

The battle for Mandalore follows, and honestly it plays out a little too quickly. That’s partially by design; this is the first fight in a four-episode arc, after all, and it also is part of the plan by Maul, if not Almec and his Mandalorian supporters. Bo-Katan and her team easily overpower Almec (no glimpse of the darksaber just yet, however) while Ahsoka and Captain Vaughn lead a team into the undercity of Mandalore, through a maze of conduits and pipes. It’s clearly a trap, something Bo-Katan tries to warn Ahsoka of; the warning comes too late. Vaughn is killed and Ahsoka finds herself in the crosshairs of Mandalorians like Saxon and Rook. The big bad emerges: Darth Maul, hoping for Kenobi, but happy to dispatch of Ahsoka if given the opportunity. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until next week to see how that plays out.

Overall, a solid episode and a great kick-off to the Siege of Mandalore arc. I particularly liked the nods back to major moments in the Clone Wars saga so far, especially the character-specific touches related to Obi-Wan, Darth Maul, and Satine. The pieces are mostly set right now; all that remains is to see how the rest of this campaign takes shape. But for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and fan-favorite character Ahsoka, things are back on track.