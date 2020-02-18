Get a Glimpse of the Disney+ ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Premiere in New Clip

Star Wars: The Clone Wars arrives (and revives) for its seventh and final season starting this Friday on Disney+. But you can get an early look at the Season 7 premiere right now, courtesy of the first clip from the acclaimed animated series. This Friday’s episode leads off a four-part arc known as “The Bad Batch”, but just where that fits into the overall chronological viewing order remains to be seen. Stay tuned!

With ground-breaking computer animation from Lucasfilm, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, Star Wars: The Clone Wars expands the Star Wars story with all new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: The Clone Wars is from Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian,

Here’s the official episode synopsis for the premiere:

It’s the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s every move. As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories.

“The Bad Batch,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, makes its debut this Friday, February 21st on Disney+.

Check out the clip below: