‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Final Season Looks Better Than Ever Before

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, one of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga, will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday, February 21. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the new, weekly Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

But just what stories will the revival season be telling? What plot lines will be resolved and what new adventures await fans around the world? Well, for starters, Clone Wars faithful are going to get to see the completed and much-updated version of “The Bad Batch” arc that was teased in its unfinished version back in 2015, after the series’ cancellation in 2013. I can happily say that the finished versions of these episodes look even better than the series itself did almost a decade ago, thanks to the technological advances in animation production in the years between. Beyond that, we’ll be saving our review and recap for the episodes’ day of release, but here’s what you can expect to see and when:

Episode 701 – “The Bad Batch” – Premieres Feb. 21 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Disney+

Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.



Episode 702 – “A Distant Echo” – Premieres Feb. 28 at 12:01 a.m. on Disney+

Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, you can bet that “On the Wings of Keeradaks” and “Unfinished Business” will follow suit on March 6th and March 13th, respectively. Those previously unfinished episodes, which were released as well, will now complete “The Bad Batch” arc in their fully rendered glory. Beyond that, we know that an arc exploring “The Siege of Mandalore” will be featured, likely centering on Ahsoka Tano and her contingent of unique troopers led by Rex, with a little Bo-Katan in the mix of course, ultimately leading to a confrontation with Darth Maul. Expect to see that arc conclude the final season, though that’s just speculation for now.

So what’s going to take up the middle arc of the 12-episode season? While we could see all-new stories and animation, I’m guessing that Episodes 5-8 are going to be more finished versions of previously released content; again, speculation. That arc would include the Anakin Skywalker / Obi-Wan Kenobi two-hander episodes “A Death on Utapau”, “In Search of the Crystal”, “Crystal Crisis”, and “The Big Bang.” This arc sees the two investigating the death of a fellow Jedi, which leads them to discover potential plans for the Separatists (and ultimately the Sith) putting a massive kyber crystal to ill use. So while it’s not confirmed that this is the arc we’ll see in this final season on Disney+, it would make the most sense that Filoni & Co. are finishing incomplete versions for eight episodes while crafting a wholly new arc for the final four.

Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/ Supervising Director, Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” Tom Kane as “Yoda” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.” Stay tuned for much more coverage in the weeks ahead!