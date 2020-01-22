‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Final Season Trailer Teases the Epic End on Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, one of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday, February 21. Today, Disney+ shared the trailer and key art for the new season, and they both promise and epic end to the story so far.

From Dave Filoni, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Created by George Lucas, with Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.” Catch up on the six seasons now before the final season arrives next month!

Check out the trailer below:

Witness the end of the groundbreaking series. The final season of StarWars: The Clone Wars starts streaming Feb. 21 on DisneyPlus.

