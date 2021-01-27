Cloris Leachman, Emmy-winner, Oscar-winner, and all-around legend, has died at age 94. The Wrap confirmed Leachman died of natural causes in California.

Boasting a career that spanned more than seven decades, Leachman first broke out in the sitcom world, playing breakout landlady Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, a role that earned so much popularity—not to mention two Emmy wins—it earned a spinoff, Phyllis. Her time on television would continue well into the 2010s, and over that time she earned eight Emmy wins off an astounding 22 nominations, tied for most individual wins all-time with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Leachman's most recent nomination came in 2011, for Raising Hope, in which she starred in 83 episodes.

In 1971, she co-starred in director Peter Bogdanovich's coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show as Ruth Popper, wife to a closeted high school coach in a small Texas town, a role that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Leachman also forged what would become an iconic partnership with Mel Brooks, appearing in the director's Young Frankenstein and History of the World, Part 1. Her film career was equally as prolific as her time on the small screen, appearing early on in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and High Anxiety, as well as later animated roles like Troll in Central Park and Iron Giant. Leachman was a deeply gifted comedic performer well into her career, putting in instantly-classic performances in comedies like Bad Santa, Sky High, Beerfest, and both Croods films.

Below, find a beautiful remembrance—one of many pouring in—from Leachman's Mary Tyler Moore co-star Ed Asner.

