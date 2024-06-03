The Big Picture Close Encounters of the Third Kind returns to theaters for 2 days only on July 7 and July 10.

Audiences can soon re-experience one of director Steven Spielberg’s most iconic films the way it was meant to be seen. According to a recent post from the official Fathom Events X account, Close Encounters of the Third Kind will be returning to the big screen for a limited time this summer. The movie will be screened for two days only on July 7 and July 10, respectively, with tickets now available for fans to pre-order.

Written and directed by Spielberg in one of his earliest films, Close Encounters of the Third Kind centers on Roy Neary, played by Richard Dreyfuss, who encounters a UFO one night, leading him to embark on an obsessive journey to discover the truth. Alongside Dreyfuss, the film also stars François Truffaut, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, and Bob Balaban, among several others, such as Carl Weathers. Nothing quite beats seeing the large scale of a Spielberg film on the big screen, and with one of his earliest works now set to return to theaters, fans won’t want to miss out on the upcoming screening.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind debuted in theaters in 1977 and became a critical and commercial success, further solidifying Spielberg’s career after the release of Jaws. Praise for the film was given to its groundbreaking visuals, mysterious story, and whimsical musical score by John Williams. To this day, the film remains a science fiction classic, often credited as being responsible for the genre’s resurgence during the ‘70s and ‘80s, alongside Star Wars.

Director Steven Spielberg Has Another UFO Movie on the Way

Spielberg is widely regarded as one of cinema’s most influential filmmakers, with his filmography ranging from a diverse body of different genres, such as Schindler’s List and Raiders of the Lost Ark. However, many often remember him for his contribution to the science fiction genre, with hit films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park. In recent years, the director has instead tackled smaller projects, with his most recent being The Fabelmans, which served as a semi-autobiographical telling of his childhood. However, it looks like he is making a return to the science fiction genre, as according to previous reports, he is set to direct an untitled UFO movie with longtime collaborator David Koepp penning the screenplay. Additional details remain unknown for now, but the film is slated to debut exclusively in theaters on May 15, 2026.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind returns to theaters on July 7 and July 10 only. Tickets for the upcoming screening can be pre-ordered here.