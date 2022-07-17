The series was created by J. G. Quintel, best known for creating 'The Regular Show'.

There will not be a fourth season of Close Enough as HBO has decided to cancel the adult comedy series after three seasons on the air, according to Deadline. The decision to drop the J. G. Quintel comedy comes three months after the third season was released.

The adult animated series from Quintel and Cartoon Network Studios was axed by HBO in a statement released by the streaming platform to that effect. The statement read:

“After three great seasons, Close Enough is coming to an end. We are so proud of the series and grateful to creator JG Quintel and our partners at Cartoon Network Studios, who made this show an instant fan favorite on HBO Max.”

Quintel, who created the show also confirmed the decision by the streamer by sending out a tweet that read, “It’s true, Close Enough is ending after 3 seasons. I feel fortunate to have worked on this project with so many talented people. Thank you to everyone that helped bring it to life, and to everyone who watched!”

Close Enough was initially created for TBS in 2017 but due to challenges with its animation wing, the show ended up on HBO Max. After its debut season in July 2020, Close Enough released its second season in February 2021 and has gone on to gain a massive following. The show centers on the complexities of handling transitioning from one age bracket to another. Following a couple – Josh and Emily, as well as their family and friends, Close Enough tells the story of friendship, parenthood, and making the right decisions.

Quintel is widely known for his work creating Regular Show, which aired for eight seasons on Cartoon Network between 2010 and 2017. Speaking to The Cinema Spot, he had previously discussed the prospect of running a crossover between his two works, saying:

“I don’t know about a literal crossover where you’ll see them, but I really like hiding the little Easter Eggs in there where they’re so subtle that sometimes people won’t even notice them. [In] the Season One [Easter Egg] of the wallpaper in their kitchen being Regular Show characters. I feel like some people notice that right away and other people maybe are like, “It’s just wallpaper”, but if you really look, you can see them. It’s really fun to hide that stuff in every episode, every season.”

Close Enough stars Quintel as Josh Singleton, Gabrielle Walsh as Emily Ramirez-Singleton, Jessica DiCicco as Candice Ramirez-Singleton, Jason Mantzoukas as Alex Dorpenberger, Kimiko Glenn as Bridgette Yoshida, Danielle Brooks as Pearle Watson and James Adomian as Randy Watson.

All three seasons of Close Enough are available to stream on HBO Max.

