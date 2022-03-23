Adulting isn’t easy, but it can be fun when surrounded by the right friends. Released by HBO Max on Wednesday, hit animated comedy Close Enough debuted its third season trailer along with official key art for the series. The show, which airs on HBO Max first and then debuts weekly on TBS in the following months, will return to the streamer on April 7, 2022, with eight new episodes.

From the mind of Regular Show creator J. G. Quintel, Close Enough follows a Los Angeles couple in their 30s, Josh and Emily as they try to raise their 6-year-old daughter with the help of their divorced roommates/best friends. The surreal comedy features plenty of hijinks as the couple tries to tackle adulthood without growing old.

From illegal hot sauce rings to Twilight Zone-esque open houses, Close Enough quickly garnered a loyal fan base that praised the show for its relatable yet absurdly funny humor. It wouldn’t be a true adult animated show without a fair amount of existential crises as roommate Bridgette asks, “Are all adult activities just kids activities with drinking?” The tailer wastes no time introducing the exciting adventures that await the cast, with disastrous mini-golf adventures and daring flume log rides. Close Enough’s also hints at Halloween episode, which sees Josh dressed as Mordecai from Regular Show. A fun nod to Quintel who voices both characters on the respective shows. The show’s dark humor is also on full display with as Josh, Emily and their daughter, Candice carve genetically, potentially possessed pumpkins and run from vinegar infused volcanoes. The official art matches the tone with all major characters on a jet ski joyride in what looks to be wedding outfits as Josh and Emily sport a tux and long white gown. Whatever fancy event the couple maybe attending, the art and trailer promises a truly wild ride.

Quintel leads the cast alongside Gabrielle Walsh, Jessica DiCicco, Jason Mantzoukas, and Kimiko Glenn. Also included in the main cast is Danielle Brooks and James Adomian. This season’s guest cast features Henry Winkler, Laraine Newman, John Early, Nikki Glaser, Debra Wilson, and Monét X. Change. The series is produced by Cartoon Network studios. Quintel acts as executive producer for the show alongside former Regular Show executives Brian A. Miller, Jennifer Pelphrey, and Rob Sorcher.

With alien adventures and silent film era bison on the horizon, Close Enough continues to be a fan favorite hit with its charming humor and animation style. While there is no air date for the show’s TBS debut, fans of the Quintel can catch all new episodes on HBO Max on Thursday, April 7. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer below:

