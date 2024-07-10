The Big Picture Close to You follows trans man Sam as he returns home, navigating family dynamics and the struggle of staying true to himself.

The film blends joy and sorrow in Sam's journey to become his true self, despite misunderstanding from his family.

Close to You, directed by Dominic Savage and starring Elliot Page, has earned acclaim at film festivals for its powerful performance.

Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) is making a bold move in the trailer for Close to You. The drama, which was penned by Page and the movie’s director, Dominic Savage, follows a young trans man as he makes his way back to his hometown for the first time in four years to celebrate his father’s birthday. Also featuring leading performances from Hillary Baack (The East), Wendy Crewson (Air Force One), Peter Outerbridge (Orphan Black), Alex Paxton-Beesley (The Strain), Sook-Yin Lee (Shortbus), and Daniel Maslany (Murdoch Mysteries), Close to You is a movie about the difficult dynamics families can sometimes find themselves in and the struggle of staying true to your identity.

Traveling by bus, Page’s Sam makes the trek back from Toronto to visit his family for the first time since his transition. Apprehensive about the outcome and the people who will meet him on the other side of the door, Sam takes a deep breath and goes for it. Struggling with his disconnect and the hard feelings felt by both him and his family, Sam does his best to navigate difficult conversations with his siblings and parents, who don’t fully accept the man who was always standing in front of them. Still, there’s support and love where he doesn’t expect to find it, from those who know that transitioning saved his life and can see how positive his life has become. The film blends the joy and sorrow of becoming your truest self despite who may or may not understand it.

Close to You is the latest feature to come from Savage, who has a true knack and passion for portraying humanity at its core. In the past, the BAFTA award-winning filmmaker has helmed such titles as The Escape, Dive, and Freefall, and on the small screen, most recently brought audiences the heartfelt anthology series, I Am… as well as other productions including The Secrets and True Love. Savage and Page also executive produce Close to You alongside Krishnendu Majumdar, Richard Yee, Daniel Bekerman, and Chris Yurkovich.

‘Close to You’s Festival Success

After celebrating its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, Close to You has gone on to screen at several other events, including the 2024 BFI Flare and the Calgary International Film Festival, where Page took home the award for Special Jury Citation for Performance, International Narrative Feature Competition. Later this year, the production will roll at New York’s LGBTQ+ centered festival, NewFest.

Check out the trailer for Close to You above and see it in cinemas on August 16.