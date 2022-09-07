Over the course of its creatively-fertile past decade, A24 has built its brand on the reliable foundations of enthralling, personal, and deeply powerful coming-of-age stories. Particularly following the Best Picture-winning success of 2016's Moonlight, the indie studio has made a conscious and concentrated effort to push forward a variety of hilarious and/or heartwrenching tales of personal growth and self-discovery. As noted by the success of Lady Bird, Eighth Grade, 20th Century Women, and The Spectacular Now, to only name a few, the genre became a stirring fixture of their creative output for a good reason, and it'll remain as such for the foreseeable future — particularly with affecting movies like Close, the sophomore feature of Belgian writer-director Lukas Dhont (Girl), slated to come out sometime this year. The winner of the Grand Prix award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, the emotional character drama was one of the most celebrated titles to premiere at the French Riviera this year, and now, we have a brief glimpse at what's in store thanks to its beautiful and quietly beguiling first teaser, which came out earlier today.

Described as "an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing," Close follows a loving and tender companionship shared between two best friends, Leo (Eden Dambrine) and Remi (Gustav De Waele), and the heartbreak and tragedy that ensues when their bond is swiftly and suddenly torn apart. As one can expect from the studio's signature style, what might seem like a simple and straightforward story will unfold in intimate and impacting ways. Certainly, this fragile tale of male camaraderie that falls apart with the pubescent pressures of developing identities and tender discovery will fit in rather nicely with A24's dependable wheelhouse, and it makes sense that the studio will want to release it near awards season.

Co-written by Angelo Tijssens, who also penned Girl with Dhont, it's uncertain if Close is meant to be a bit autobiographical in its telling, particularly as it relates to formative and life-altering self-awakenings. The young director has already built an early career based on isolated character studies that explore the complicated emotional inner-workings of developing personalities, and this latest movie was even more well-received than his first effort, suggesting that he's only continuing to find his stride as a filmmaker. It will remain to be seen how this movie will be received with its stateside debut, but given A24's history of propelling heartfelt indies to a wide audience, we can hopefully expect another coming-of-age triumph.

RELATED:

Savanah Leaf Set To Partner With A24 For Coming-Of-Age Story 'Earth Mama'

There's no release date announced for Close at this time, but we should expect to hear something soon, particularly as it continues to make its way through the film festival circuit.

Check out the trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/6EJGnU2AmV4