The Big Picture Box-office figures can be a contentious battleground for studios, with bragging rights and PR at stake.

The closest box-office finish in history occurred in 1993, with just under $6,000 separating CB4 and Fire in the Sky.

Close box-office showdowns were more common in the past due to longer theatrical runs and less dominant blockbusters.

War always begins in unexpected places. In the case of a recent PR skirmish between Warner Bros. and Sony/Columbia Pictures, it all originated over cars and dolls. Specifically, the two companies were competing for the top spot at the domestic box-office for the August 25-27, 2023 frame with Barbie (Warner Bros.) and Gran Turismo (Sony/Columbia Pictures). On the morning of August 27, estimates for the weekend’s domestic box-office haul were provided. Gran Turismo was projected to win the weekend by a hair with $17.3 million while Warner Bros. was projecting Barbie would get such a massive boost on National Cinema Day on Sunday that it would score $17.1 million for the entire weekend. So close yet so far from the number one spot, Warner Bros. and other studios cried foul over Sony folding in two weekends of preview grosses into Gran Turismo’s $17.3 million sum. Bragging rights for that number one slot were potentially up for grabs and both studios were aiming to stake their claim to that space.

To anyone outside of the film industry (and even to many who live and breathe this stuff), this whole situation was just two studios just duking it out for a fleeting burst of positive PR. However, this situation (which concluded with Gran Turismo securing $17.4 million for the weekend and Barbie actually making $15.1 million) does reflect how contentious the world of box-office figures can be. Studios really will go to the mat over bragging rights over claiming their title is “the number one movie in America.” Amusingly, this Barbie/Gran Turismo duel isn’t even the closest showdown between the two biggest films at the domestic box-office in a single weekend, not even close. There are way tighter examples of a pair of motion pictures squaring off for weekend box-office victory in North America.

What Is the Closest Box-Office Finish In History?

Image via Universal Pictures

Thanks to this helpful chart provided by Nash Information Services and The-Numbers, it’s clear that the four closest instances of movies duking it out for the top two spots at the domestic box-office came within the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down indoor movie theaters in March 2020. The closest example of this phenomenon is a tie between Resistance and Swallow, both of which grossed $2,490. However, this quartet of frames doesn’t really count as traditional examples of this phenomenon. After all, North American movie theaters, save for drive-ins, were closed and the number of titles in the marketplace was reduced to Trolls World Tour and a slew of IFC Films productions. Plus, some of these frames, namely that Resistance/Swallow tie, appear to be generalized estimates of box-office hauls, not concrete numbers. With apologies to die-hard fans of Becky and I Still Believe, these COVID-era titles don’t really count in the history of close races to the top of the domestic box-office.

The actual victor of the narrowest gap between the two biggest films in North America in a single weekend belongs to the March 12-14 frame from 1993, when CB4 led the box-office with $6,122,450 and Fire in the Sky was in second place with $6,116,484. Just under $6,000 separated these two titles, both of which were in their first weekends of release, hailed from major studios (so it wasn’t like one was an indie title with fewer marketing resources), had very similar theater counts (CB4 was in 1,204 locations while Fire in the Sky was in slightly more theaters at 1,422 locations).

RELATED: This Director Had the Best Comeback After a Terrible Box Office Flop

These two movies being forever intertwined in this manner is especially fascinating considering how different both movies are. CB4 is a comedic mockumentary headlined by Chris Rock focusing on a fictitious rap group while Fire in the Sky is a horror movie about alien abductions. There's no reason the two films would be connected otherwise, but this one box-office factoid has ensured (beyond sharing a release date) that they'll always be united. Just behind this CB4/Fire in the Sky showdown in the halls of close box-office finishes is the September 12-14, 1986 frame where Stand By Me managed to outgross enduring box-office champion Top Gun by just over $6,000 (both titles made just over $3 million each for the weekend). There’s also the October 26-28, 1974 weekend when The Terminator narrowly beat out Terror in the Aisles for the top box-office spot.

Why Did the Closest Box-Office Showdowns Happen Years Ago?

Image Via 20th Century Fox

One might be understandably wondering why all these super close box-office showdowns occurred before the year 2000 (exempting the frames that transpired in the immediate wake of the COVID pandemic). This is simply because of how domestic box-office grosses have evolved in the last few decades. In the 1980s and 1990s, before the dawn of DVDs and streaming, movies had much longer theatrical runs. Even a relatively forgotten movie like the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop could open to $11.2 million and end up delivering $91.4 million in its North America run, more than eight times its opening weekend.

In this era, smaller grosses meant there was a much smaller gap between titles in the top two spots at the domestic box-office. In 2023, the number one movie in North America often makes over $100 million and it’s doubtful the second-biggest title for the weekend will be only $6,000 beneath that gargantuan haul. However, in the 1980s and 1990s, when you could top the box-office with just $5-6 million with ease, it was a lot more common for there to be only a small amount of cash separating the two biggest titles. It didn’t hurt that Hollywood was a lot higher on counter-programming in past decades. This ensured there were enough mainstream-skewing titles aimed at different audiences that there could be some competition for the top spot, rather than the default norm of the modern world where on tentpole gobbles up the marketplace for weeks on end.

These narrow victories also typically occurred in "off" seasons or months for the film business. Even back in the 1980s, the shadow of Jaws and Star Wars had inspired studios to put their biggest movies in the summertime while popular holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas were also home to sizable tentpoles. This meant that, even back in June 1988 or July 1993, it was rare to see the second-biggest movie in America be just a few thousand dollars behind the top title in the marketplace. However, in months that Hollywood has classically dismissed as being less ideal for launching hit movies, like March (before Ice Age’s massive business in 2002 at least), October, or September (to name a few), there weren't as many blockbusters around to score massive number one hauls. This opened the door for narrow victories for the top domestic box-office slot.

This timing explains why the majority of these tight races for number one included movies grossing under $10 million each. Returning to that aforementioned chart, there are only two times in history that a pair of films one, grossed $10+ million in a single weekend, and two, had less than $70,000 separating their respective weekend hauls. Those two instances were Hollow Man edging out Space Cowboys in August 2000 (both grossed $13 million) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle's second weekend narrowly outgrossing the fourth weekend of It in September 2017 (both features accumulated $16.9 million that frame). Bringing this section back around full circle, both of those specific instances occurred in the 21st century. $10+ million weekend hauls can be incredibly close, but those showdowns are much rarer these days compared to decades past when the single-digit-million weekend grosses of Stand By Me and Top Gun were neck-and-neck for box-office glory.

Is There Any Greater Significance to These Box-Office Showdowns?

Image via Lionsgate

Looking at the history of narrow box-office victories, there's a plethora of bizarre box-office trivia to be found. Of course, poor beleaguered Ishtar, for instance, would only narrowly win its opening weekend frame (beating out The Gate) by just $73,754. Some modern box-office showdowns for the top spot aren't as narrow as ones from the 1980s, but still can be interesting, such as Kick-Ass's controversial box-office victory over the fourth weekend of How to Train Your Dragon over April 16-18, 2010. In a precursor to Gran Turismo's opening weekend snafu, Kick-Ass got some flak for factoring in 10:00 PM Thursday night showings into its weekend gross to ensure it could get an edge on Dragon (which it beat out by just $195,367). This controversy is quite amusing now that we live in an age where a film’s opening weekend box-office haul can include 2:00 PM showings on a Thursday!

But is there anything super important to be gleaned from all these box-office figures? Isn’t this just a bunch of pointless trivia that boils down pieces of art to statistics? In a way, it is, and this certainly isn’t the only way one should process these motion pictures or any movie. However, there are some interesting and even meaningful takeaways from these particular box-office records. Chiefly, watching how opening weekend grosses have expanded considerably over the last few decades (thus ensuring there are fewer opportunities for close races for the number one spot at the box-office) demonstrates how front-loaded movies have become in the 21st century. Only occasionally do features get the wiggle room to develop legs or cultivate word-of-mouth. Usually, an opening weekend alone will determine a movie’s fate.

These showdowns can also be a reminder to film geeks of the importance of counter-programming and even help give smaller, potentially forgotten titles like CB4 and Fire in the Sky a way of getting onto people’s radar. Not every motion picture can shatter the domestic opening weekend box-office record, but there are other miscellaneous box-office achievements a smaller film can achieve that ensure it some level of eternal relevance. As a cherry on top, the PR scuffle over things like the Gran Turismo and Barbie box-office showdown demonstrates just how amusingly petty the powerful film industry can be. Who knew wars between corporations would be waged over who gets temporary bragging rights over box-office glory?