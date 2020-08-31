The Collider Podcast, Ep. 278 – The Wild Ambition of ‘Cloud Atlas’

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re talking about Cloud Atlas. We discuss the film’s unique structure and scope, why it’s a singular movie, how it fits in to the Wachowskis’ filmography, how it connects to their trans journey, we take a tangent into making time for prestige television, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.