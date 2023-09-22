The Big Picture Planet of the Grapes, the planned third installment of Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, never went into production despite having a completed script.

The second movie in the franchise, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2, continued the story of Flint Lockwood and introduced sentient food creatures.

The success of the first Cloudy movie led directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller to work on other projects, including The LEGO Movie, but they outlined the plot for the sequel before handing off the franchise to others.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs introduced audiences to an inventor who focused on creating devices that could help humanity, only to provoke a unique disaster that almost destroyed the planet with giant pieces of food. But according to a tweet from Phil Lord, one of the directors behind the franchise, the story was set to continue in a third installment that never entered production. Titled Planet of the Grapes, the project already had a completed script before it was determined by the studio that it wouldn't be produced. But even if that particular sequel never saw the light of day, the story of Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) continued in other ways.

The sequel to the original 2009 animated comedy that was able to release in theaters was Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2, making its way to the big screen in 2013. After Flint had sent the island into chaos during the previous installment, he was hired by his childhood idol during the second movie to clean up the consequences of his weather machine working incorrectly. But everything would get more complicated as the inventor finds out that his creation was still active, launching sentient food creatures into the world. However, the story was directed by a different duo.

After the success they found when the first Cloudy movie was released, Phil Lord and Chris Miller received many different offers from studios to expand their careers. With the duo focused on the development of many different projects, there wasn't any more time for them to come back and spend years developing the sequel to their animated adventure. While it would've been nice to see Lord and Miller continue the journey of Flint Lockwood on the big screen, they used the time after the first movie to create one of the best animated movies seen in the last few years.

One Block at a Time

Image via Sony Pictures Animation

Lord and Miller were already working on The LEGO Movie, the story taking the popular brand of building toys to a whole new lever with its creative storytelling. Even if the duo didn't direct the sequel to Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, they outlined the plot of the sequel before handing over the franchise to other people. After the second movie, Flint Lockwood was sent directly to Netflix, in a television series where he was voiced by Mark Edwards instead of Hader. There might not be a chance for his third movie to actually be made, but at least now audiences know it was supposed to be titled Planet of the Grapes.