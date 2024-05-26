The Big Picture The Clovehitch Killer reimagines the serial killer movie by focusing on the son's perspective of his father's dark secrets.

Tyler's internal battle with his father's true identity drives the film's narrative, revealing conflicting emotions of disgust and despair.

Dylan McDermott's transformation into a psychotic killer with a facade of a loving father adds a chilling layer to the storyline.

It is easy to slap on a "based on a true story" tagline to a horror film and expect the chilling recreation of events to terrify audiences with minimal narrative creativity required. The Clovehitch Killer may join these ranks by being inspired by the real story of the BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) Killer, but the film sets itself apart through its framing. Instead of focusing on the relationship between the serial killer and his victims, The Clovehitch Killer retells a somewhat fictional version of the horrific events through the eyes of the killer's son. Even though there is a sense of mystery around the story, it is never in question who the killer is, but instead, how his son will react to the discovery. This brutal and twisted, essentially coming-of-age film commands our attention at every wrought beat of Tyler's (Charlie Plummer) struggle as he tries to reconcile the images of his loving father with the atrocities he has committed.

'The Clovehitch Killer' Is a Coming-of-Age Story at Heart

Following a boy who suspects his father to be the notorious serial killer who haunted their hometown 10 years ago, The Clovehitch Killer introduces us to Tyler, a regular teenage boy who goes to church with his family and is achieving the milestones of adolescence. But his life takes a turn when he innocuously borrows his parents' car late at night to meet his crush for an awkward make-out session, only to discover a sexual photograph of a woman tied up in bondage hidden under the front seat. Recruiting the help of town outcast Kassi (Madison Beaty), Tyler slowly pieces together clues to suspect further that his father's graphic taste in pornography is actually something far more sinister. This mystery is accompanied by scenes you'd expect from a coming-of-age movie like his mother believing she caught him watching pornography on the computer, his father having "the talk" with him, and introducing his first girlfriend to his family. However, these usually comedic and embarrassing moments turn malevolent as Tyler struggles to understand how his father and the killer could be the same person.

As such, it is really the twisted coming-of-age narrative that becomes the driving force of the film’s ability to capture our attention. Just as children come to learn of their parents’ flaws in typical teenage experience films, Tyler learns of his father’s. But Tyler's revelations don't just topple the parent in question from their childhood pedestal and render them more human; instead, they render his father more inhuman for being able to commit the horrific crimes he did. Tyler's prime developmental years become disfigured by this dark revelation. Generally, coming-of-age films end with the protagonist's change in perspective of their world and their sights set on a future, whether that be a hopeful or uncertain one. Tyler's view of the world certainly does change, but with the film closing out with death and the notion of evil forces being inevitable, it leaves both him and us questioning the world we know.

Tyler Struggles With His Views on His Father as a Killer

From the moment he finds the tattered picture in his father's car, Tyler begins to challenge every habit his father has. His father's experience of camping, specifically in tying knots, and the locked shed that he spends a bit too much time in, are all rendered dark and suspicious, hence beginning the process of Tyler's disillusionment. The mystery of the killer’s identity becomes a secondary storyline to Tyler’s internal conflict of ethics and his loyalty to his father. Framing the story from the child’s perspective adds a refreshing nuance as we very quickly figure out the killer is his father, but it’s Tyler’s reactions to this that drive the film. From secretly researching with Kassi to desperately making excuses for his father, the back and forth between his behavior exemplifies his conflicting feelings of disgust and despair.

The height of this is during their impromptu camping trip, where his father questions Tyler about invading his privacy and discovering the crawlspace in the shed. Despite finding driver's licenses of the women who were killed 10 years ago, polaroids of them bound and wounded, and blueprints for dividing that crawlspace into torture chambers, Tyler still clings to the hope of a different explanation. As such, when his father blames his uncle, Tyler immediately leaps onto that explanation, reminding us that he is still in fact a child who wants to retain the idolized version of his father in his mind. It's a stark contrast from the beginning, where he immediately jumped to the suspicions of his father being a serial killer rather than just having specific taste in fantasies, to now, when the revelations become too concrete and Tyler is desperately searching for a way out. His interactions with both Kassi and his dad pull him in different directions, which leads to the finale where he finds a middle ground for justice being partially served and his family's reputation not being affected.

Dylan McDermott Transforms in 'The Clovehitch Killer'

As much as Plummer's emotional performance is integral to the film's success, it is Dylan McDermott's Don (Tyler's father) that demands our attention as he saunters onto the screen, taunting us with his show of morality and respect. McDermott is completely unrecognizable as he completely transformed his appearance for this film. During an interview with GQ magazine, he explains how he wanted all of himself to be erased from this performance. "I knew it was time to show people a different side," Dylan explains. "We made a prosthetic belly, which was like 60 pounds heavier. I changed my voice, I dressed differently, I walked differently. Everything top to bottom, there wasn't an iota of Dylan going in there. He was just gone." Considering how iconic he is from the first season of American Horror Story, erasing that connection enhances the believability of McDermott's more "upstanding citizen" performance in the first half of the film.

Transforming into this seemingly regular man who is a devout Christian, a loving family man, and a pillar of the community, McDermott handles this innocuous character with ease. What is truly unnerving about Don is that, despite knowing he is a psychotic killer, he is genuinely a good father. He connects with his sons during their conversations, ensures his son's first girlfriend is comfortable and welcomed into the family, and saves enough money for Tyler to go to leadership camp despite financial difficulties. As such, when the film deviates from Tyler's point of view and Don's facade drops, it is still jarring even when we already know he's the murderer. This is where McDermott's performance truly shines, becoming slightly more reminiscent of his American Horror Story role as he writhes in frustration and desperation for another kill. We see this when he ludicrously tries to gaslight Tyler while standing over his bound and unconscious victim, turning back into that arrogant and manipulative character.

While The Clovehitch Killer initially draws us in through the painful revelations and turmoil of Tyler's experience, McDermott’s drastic change in performance and the overall tonal shift paralyze us in disgust and horror. Portraying a true story in a unique framework, The Clovehitch Killer still manages to deftly capture the terrifying carnage the victims of this serial killer had to suffer, but also adds how this distinctly affects the killer's family and relationships.

The Clovehitch Killer is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

