Do some wrist exercises and prepare to steady that shaky camera work because the iconic found footage film Cloverfield, is about to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The 2008 film, which spawned a global franchise, is celebrating its upcoming anniversary with a new Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, which is set to be released on January 17, 2023, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Cloverfield is a monster film of another breed, telling the story of a group of friends celebrating a going away party in the city who find themselves caught in the middle of an attack by a giant creature. The film utilizes found footage, incorporating handheld cameras and a first-person perspective on large-scale disasters. This shift in perspective from large-scale, pan-optic disaster epic to that of a singular view of an unfurling crisis was a fresh take at the time of the film's release in the 2000s. The film's fractious and chaotic style of narrative also referenced the traumatizing events of September 11th, which saw a mass amount of first-hand documentation such as home video. After Cloverfield's release in 2008, theaters were saturated with a mass amount of found footage horror and thriller films.

Cloverfield also spawned two sequel films, including 10 Cloverfield Lane in 2016 and The Cloverfield Paradox in 2018. The 2008 film, which was produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Matt Reeves, debuted in the U.S. on January 18, 2008. It became an unexpected smash hit, the film ultimately earned more than $172 million worldwide on a $25 million budget.

Image via Paramount

The new 4K Ultra HD release will allow viewers to appreciate the original film more fully. The new collectible, Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook will also include new artwork reviewed and approved by both Abrams and Reeves. Additionally, the film will be presented on both 4K Ultra HD Disc and Blu-ray. Copies will also include access to a Digital copy of the film, and a ton of legacy bonus content on the Blu-ray, including alternate endings, deleted scenes, director commentary, and so much more.

Additional special features on the new release include commentary by director Matt Reeves, a 'The Making of Cloverfield' featurette, a 'Cloverfield Visual Effects' featurette, 'I Saw It! It’s Alive! It’s Huge!' featurette, 'Clover Fun' featurette, deleted scenes with optional commentary, alternate endings with optional commentary, and even a few Easter eggs.

Check out the artwork for the new Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook below: