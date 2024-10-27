Cloverfield is one of those films that garners both a cult following and a lot of criticism. Whilst the original film, and the indirect sequels, follow producer J. J. Abrams’ mystery box method of introducing fascinating puzzles to the audience, Cloverfield’s found-footage, handheld style of filming did put off certain viewers. Personally, I believe Cloverfield is a great universe premise, and Matt Reeves does a stellar job using the minimal tools at hand, such as a budget of roughly $30 million, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. However, despite the multitude of unanswered questions surrounding what happened to New York and the world after the Cloverfield monster attacked, as well as the unexplained origin of the creature, there's never been a sequel to this unique monster thriller.

I know what you're thinking — "There are two more Cloverfield movies!" Cloverfield did technically have follow-ups through 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox. However, neither were direct sequels, as they followed stories that barely resembled the original film’s premise.

'Cloverfield' Had Two Indirect Sequels That Didn't Expand J. J. Abrams' Universe

10 Cloverfield Lane takes place after John Goodman's Howard hides Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Michelle in his bunker. Whilst it was the most well-received by critics, 10 Cloverfield Lane doesn't even seem to take place in the same universe as the original Cloverfield, as the Cloverfield monster isn’t seen at all, with the alien threat baring no resemblance to the original creature. In The Cloverfield Paradox, the monster is far larger than the one seen in the original, though this was only a tiny cameo at the end of the poorly reviewed entry. Overall, neither film really did anything to expand the Cloverfield universe, giving the impression that the Cloverfield tag was a marketing strategy rather than a commitment to the original narrative.

J. J. Abrambs Announced a 'Cloverfield' Sequel in 2018, But Little Has Materialized

Image via Paramount Pictures

J. J. Abrahms revealed that a direct sequel to Cloverfield was in development at the 2018 CinemaCon (via Deadline.) However, scheduling conflicts have meant no news has come since its announcement. If a Cloverfield sequel ever does come out, there are still some fascinating areas it could explore that audiences would still be interested in 16 years after the original’s release. Exploring where the monster came from would still be a question fans have long awaited the answer to, especially after fans have been consistently creating new theories surrounding the origins and purpose of the monster. While we don't need explicit answers, whether it came from the sea or outer space, , we all want to see the monster again.

Despite the unique feel the handled style of cinematography gave to the original, a direct sequel would most likely do well to avoid using the same style. Even if it was intriguing at the time, I believe it has run its course in cinema and fans are more intrigued by the lore than the filmmaking style, as shown by the excitement generated by the indirect sequels. Both follow-ups used unique marketing strategies that succeeded in creating a distinct aura for the Cloverfield franchise both in terms of narrative and meta mystery, and a long-anticipated direct sequel feels like a potential slam dunk to capitalize on this. And there's hope yet. Last year, one of the websites used during the original's viral marketing campaign came back online. Are our prayers finally being answered? Only time will tell.

Cloverfield A group of friends venture deep into the streets of New York on a rescue mission during a rampaging monster attack. Release Date January 15, 2008 Director Matt Reeves Cast Lizzy Caplan , Jessica Lucas , T.J. Miller , Michael Stahl-David , Mike Vogel , Odette Annable Runtime 85 minutes Writers Drew Goddard Budget $25 million Sequel(s) 10 Cloverfield Lane , The Cloverfield Paradox Expand

