In the fifteen years since the release of Matt Reaves' Cloverfield, there have been few viral marketing campaigns that have been so easy to get lost in. When the first teaser trailer for the film appeared online in the summer of 2007, it sparked months of internet sleuthing among fans in hopes of finding any information on this entirely unknown and secretly produced film as possible, hunting across a mysterious set of tie-in websites set within the world of Cloverfield. Now, one of these websites has come back online in what fans will no doubt hope heralds the approach of a new entry into the series.

Cloverfield's initial teaser failed to even confirm the film's title, nor did it feature footage from the finished movie itself — instead using footage created during the early stages of the film purely for the sake of teasing audiences, with this then informing work on the actual film. This was alongside a set of websites which, while not having actually anything to do with the movie at all in terms of plot, dropped information and clues that filled out the world of the upcoming film. One of these websites was based upon a fictional drink known as Slusho, a drink that was first mentioned much earlier in an episode of J.J. Abrams (Cloverfield's writer)'s show Alias, and strangely yet, even prior to this in an epsiode of 1990's sitcom Kenan and Kel. The drink's secret ingredient of Seabed's Nectar, which gives users a sense of euphoria and is highly addictive, was revealed to connect to the plot of Cloverfield as it, like the film's monster, comes from deep in the ocean, with parasites found on the monster containing high-levels of Seabed Nectar.

The Future of Cloverfield

While the "official" website doesn't reveal much - simply giving users to interact with cartoons of the brand's mascots representing the different flavors of the drink - the fact the site is now back online is perhaps the first real indication that development on a new installment into the Cloverfield anthology series is in fact underway - and perhaps one that may connect to the first film.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 10 Great Movie Teaser Trailers That Revealed Almost Nothing About the Movie

We last reported in September 2022 that a new film was in the works, with Babak Anvari set to direct, Abrams returning to produce and Joe Barton writing the screenplay, however word on development has been quiet since. While Cloverfield's last two installments have had a more modest impact, the series' first film has made a lasting impression on fans (in part thanks to its immersive viral marketing campaign), as well as being a big commercial hit for Paramount - the film grossed $172 million against its $25 million budget - so it seems only natural the studio would be inclined to revisit the franchise's first effort.

Much like the mystery surrounding the first film, little is known of the upcoming sequel. For now, audiences can hunt for any clues possible on the Slusho website here.