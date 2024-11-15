Vizio is bringing the action to their Smart TV viewers all month long for no cost through their free ad-supported streaming platform, WatchFree+. November has already seen the service add a handful of high-octane hits, including the Denzel Washington Oscar-winning classic Training Day and Ridley Scott's acclaimed Black Hawk Down. For those looking for something a little scarier, however, a modern monster movie favorite from The Batman helmer Matt Reeves has also crashed down on the platform to celebrate the holidays. Cloverfield, the found footage flick that would kick off a franchise produced by J.J. Abrams, is available to watch entirely for free right now through a Vizio Smart TV.

Penned by Drew Goddard, who has since gone on to write The Martian, The Cabin in the Woods, and the Daredevil television series, Cloverfield begins with a little going-away party. Rob (Michael Stahl-David) is preparing to head to Japan to start his new job, and his brother Jason (Mike Vogel) and his fiancée Lily (Jessica Lucas) host a surprise get-together to celebrate before he leaves, with their friend Hud (T.J. Miller) filming testimonials. What starts as a night of fun with a bit of drama spirals into a nightmare as a creature the size of a skyscraper descends upon New York City. The group, also including partygoer Marlena (Lizzy Caplan), must fight to survive and rescue Rob's girlfriend Beth (Odette Yustman), all as they film the city crumbling around them.

The film was released in 2008 and was immediately hailed for its thrilling take on the giant monster concept. Through found footage and the mix of scenes from Rob and Beth's date to Coney Island, it sought to get viewers invested in its core characters before throwing them to the wolves, making it all the more frightening as they encounter the massive creature outside and parasites in the city's tunnels. All of that earned the film a Certified Fresh 79% from critics and 68% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a $172.4 million box office haul. It also spawned two other films in 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox.

What Does the Future Hold for the 'Cloverfield' Franchise?

Despite the original film now expanding into a trilogy, Cloverfield hasn't gotten a proper sequel. Both of the other installments follow adjacent stories and fail to capture the same energy as their predecessor, feeling like vastly different movies from the hit that started it all. Abrams initially had plans for a true follow-up in 2018 that never materialized, and now, the series may again be continuing the anthology format. In 2022, Babak Anvari was tapped to direct another film in the franchise that has been billed as a potential sequel, but further details have yet to be revealed about the project being written by Joe Barton. Whatever comes next, the potential is still there for another great Cloverfield film to build on the promise of that chilling initial entry.

Cloverfield is now streaming for free through Vizio WatchFree+. Those with a Vizio Smart TV can access the service directly or use the mobile companion app with a free account to pull it up.