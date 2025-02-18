Director Jon Watts is best known for the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, as well as the recent George Clooney/Brad Pitt buddy film, Wolfs. Watts' filmmaking style is often clever, balancing witty humor with exciting action sequences. He was even set to direct the upcoming Fantastic Four film, but stepped down due to being burnt out with superhero movies and wanting more variety. With his action-packed background, some were surprised to learn that he's producing and developing the newest addition to the Final Destination franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines, which is set to open on May 16th. Although initially surprising, this move actually makes sense for Watts since his directorial debut was the horror film Clown (2014).

Clown essentially combines themes from The Fly and It into a disturbing narrative about a monstrous clown entity. It revolves around Kent (Andy Powers), a typical suburban dad, his wife, Meg (Laura Allen), and his young son, Jack (Christian Distefano). After a party clown cancels at the last minute for his son's birthday, Kent discovers an old clown costume and decides to sub for the clown and wear it. The party goes well, but Kent later realizes he cannot remove the costume. Despite multiple detaching attempts, the costume starts to fuse into his body and alter his personality—slowly transforming him into a monstrous demon. Much like Seth Brundle in The Fly, Kent puts up a fight but eventually ends up succumbing. Also similarly, the clown costume isn’t a magical prop—it’s the actual hair and skin of an ancient demon called Clöyne that is taking over Kent’s body and consciousness, similarly to how a literal fly is invading Brundle's body and mind. Similar to Pennywise in It, Kent develops an irresistible urge to eat children, morphing the plot into a cannibal clown-fueled nightmare.

What Makes 'Clown' Effective?

Image via Dimension Films

Although Clown holds an unimpressive 48% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.7/10 on IMDb, it does deserve credit. Powers (Taken, In Her Shoes) as Kent is both relatable and sympathetic, making him a strong protagonist-turned-Clöyne demon. Eli Roth (Hostel, Thanksgiving) is absolutely unrecognizable and terrifying when he makes his appearance as the Clöyne in its final form. Allen (Cherry, Nanny Cam) as Meg is a fearless mama bear who doesn't hold back in protecting Jack, no matter the stakes. Also notable is Peter Stormare (Fargo, Constantine) as Karlsson, who is excellent at playing unhinged individuals, which is no exception to his role here. Clown is also creative in its conception, as yes, there are plenty of evil-clown-possession themed films and tropes throughout horror, but not in the way Clown escalates it. Having the "suit" Kent puts on as the actual hair and skin of an ancient Clöyne demon adds a uniquely disturbing element to Kent's predicament.

What also makes Clown work is how it intertwines dark humor with terror. It walks a fine line between disturbing body horror and cheesy, over-the-top gore, making it easier to digest. The lore behind the origin of the Icelandic Clöyne adds an extra layer to the story, making the mood somewhat like a modern Grimm's Fairy Tale—especially considering how many Grimm stories involve cannibalism of children. Clown could have easily been told as a cheap, typical clown-themed horror story, but Watts utilized his resources effectively to make it uniquely terrifying and successfully invested audiences into the characters.

'Clown' Proves That Watts Is Up For The Task With 'Final Destination: Bloodlines'