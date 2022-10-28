On the heels of the box office success of Smile, the film’s producers are gearing up for their next horror film! Temple Hill has announced that they have tapped Eli Craig to direct Clown in a Cornfield. The film will be based on the young adult horror novel of the same name!

Clown in a Cornfield is a 2020 Bram Stoker Award-winning young adult horror novel by Adam Cesare. The novel is set in the small Midwestern town of Kettle Springs, which has been dying ever since the local corn syrup factory shut down. While all the adults work to build the town back up, the local teens are just counting down the days until they can leave forever, something those teens might want to do sooner than later. Kettle Springs soon finds itself terrorized by Frendo, the old mascot for the factory who just so happens to be a creepy clown, who is hunting down and murdering the teens. The novel is the first in a trilogy, with the sequel Clown in A Cornfield II: Frendo Lives published last August and the third in development, hinting that there might be hope for a franchise of films. The film’s script is being adapted by Carter Blanchard.

Craig made his mark in a big way in the horror genre with his directorial debut Tucker and Dale vs Evil. The horror comedy quickly became a huge hit with horror fans. He then followed up that film by directing the Netflix horror-comedy Little Evil, Clown in a Cornfield will be his third time directing a feature film. His past directing experience might be pointing to the studio looking to take this adaptation in a horror-comedy direction.

Temple Hill seems to be the perfect production company to handle a young adult horror film like Clown in a CornField. They have not only produced hot horror films like Smile but have also produced many hit young adult book adaptations. The company produced the Twilight film series, Maze Runner series, The Fault in our Stars, Love Simon, and many more. About Craig singing on to direct, Temple hill released a joint statement saying:

“We love Eli Craig’s brand of scary fun and are thrilled to be working with him on this terrifying slasher adaptation that is both timely and timeless.”

Temple Hill’s founders Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will produce Clown in a Cornfield. Additionally, Petersen Harris, George Berman, and John Fischer will be overseeing the project for Temple Hill. Protagonist Pictures is set to handle distribution.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming film. Check out the trailer of Craig’s film Tucker and Dale vs Evil below: