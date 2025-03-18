Hot on the heels of its SXSW 2025 World Premiere where it earned a 90% on the Tomatometer, Clown in a Cornfield is coming to WonderCon! On Friday, March 28th, Collider, Shudder and RLJE Films are teaming up to offer attendees a sneak peek at the highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of Adam Cesare’s award-winning young adult slasher novel.

Released in 2020, Cesare’s book put the spotlight on Quinn Maybrook, played in the feature film by Katie Douglas. Quinn and her father (Aaron Abrams) move to Kettle Springs hoping to get a fresh start, and that means Quinn will have adjust to a new high school. While she does manage to fall in with Cole (Carson MacCormac) and his friends, she quickly learns they don’t have the best reputation. In fact, the whole Kettle Springs community seems fractured. As tensions rise, a sinister figure out for blood emerges to fan the flames - Frendo the clown.

Ahead of Clown in a Cornfield’s wide theatrical release on May 9th, Shudder and Collider are giving the WonderCon crowd a first look at the film! Will you be at WonderCon at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 28th to March 30th? Are you eager to get an advance look at Clown in a Cornfield, meet director Eli Craig, Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, Will Sasso who plays the Kettle Springs sheriff, and perhaps even Frendo the clown? And what about free stuff? Are you interested in some Clown in a Cornfield giveaways? Then you’ll want to block off Friday, March 28th from 6:30 to 7:30pm on your calendars.

Beginning at 6:30pm in room North 200A, I’ll hit the stage along with Douglas, Sasso and Craig to invite you to be one of the first to see what’s going down in Kettle Springs.

It’s Not Just a Clown in a Cornfield

“There's no better horror sub-genre than the slasher to talk about teenagers and where they are now.”

Think you know what you’re getting from Clown in a Cornfield because of the title? While the book and movie do deliver on their name, there’s also so much more to the story than that. Yes, Clown in a Cornfield is a blood-soaked blast, but there’s layers to that narrative that make it an especially insightful slasher movie.

During an interview at SXSW, Cesare revisited what inspired him to write the story:

“There's no better horror sub-genre than the slasher to talk about teenagers and where they are now. In the late 70s, a guy showing up crashing your babysitting job with a knife was probably a key fear. But what is the fear now? What are teens worried about? They're doing shelter-in-place drills. They’re doing all this stuff. That’s kind of where Clown in a Cornfield came from. It’s that magic alchemy of the title where it tells you the setting and antagonist right away.”

A necessity when crafting a highly entertaining slasher movie? A main character you deeply care about. The key to pulling that off? Finding the pitch perfect lead actor. Craig knew he had found just that and fought to make sure Katie Douglas secured the role, a role that now marks her first time headlining a feature film.

“I really really, really felt that Katie has the chops. She has put the time in. You say it's the first time, but she's done so much work. I watched everything she did. I watched her Lifetime movies where she was abducted time and time again. I thought every time she was abducted, it was a unique character, and she was so real. She did these short films that I watched, and then she did this great thing called Pretty Hard Cases where she was very natural, and, of course, Ginny & Georgia. In every single one of those, she just plays this grounded, natural, real character that I was like, I need her in my movie.”

Douglas’ big screen dad, Aaron Abrams, also added, “Something that separates horror sometimes from other horror movies is somebody who has a lead or a final girl who you care about immensely and you want them to win. I'll watch all the other kids die because you want to see some death, but not her. You’re fighting so hard for Katie.”

Eager to see Douglas in action going head-to-head with Frendo? You can catch Shudder and RLJE's Clown in a Cornfield on the big screen on May 9th, or you can get a sneak peek early by joining us for the film’s WonderCon panel on Friday, March 28th at 6:30pm. Hope to see you there!