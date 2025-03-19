Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff speaks with the team behind Clown in a Cornfield at SXSW 2025.

Co-writer and director Eli Craig, novelist Adam Cesare, and stars Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams and Kevin Durand discuss adapting the movie from Cesare's book, Douglas' debut leading role, and their favorite horror movies.

Clown in a Cornfield introduces audiences to Frendo, a sinister clown who emerges to stalk the community of Kettle Springs.

SXSW in Austin is the perfect hub for genre filmmaking, particularly horror. The festival celebrates the unconventional voices of indie artists, and the spirit of independent filmmaking is alive and well in Clown in a Cornfield, a darkly comic, grisly slasher film based on the novel of the same name by author Adam Cesare. The film, co-written and directed by Eli Craig (Tucker and Dale vs. Evil), is one part an inventive slasher thriller and another part a commentary on contemporary generational divides.

At SXSW 2025 where they celebrated the film's World Premiere, Cesare, Craig, and stars Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and Aaron Abrams (Hannibal) stopped by the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center to chat with Perri Nemiroff. Check out the video above or the full transcript below where they dig into the process of adapting the book to screen, the challenges of physically demanding filmmaking, Douglas' performance in her debut leading role, and reveal their favorite horror films. Durand also shares his thoughts on reuniting with Radio Silence and why he's "kind of happy" he won't be in Ready or Not 2.

'Clown in a Cornfield' Is About So Much More Than the Title Suggests

"There is this generational divide in the world."

PERRI NEMIROFF: I'm so excited to be talking Clown in a Cornfield with the team behind the film. Huge congratulations! I had a blast. Eli or Adam, I'll give either of you these duties. Whenever we're celebrating a film festival debut, we have to do a synopsis because some of our audience will first learn what the movie is right here at SXSW. Would one of you mind doing the honors?

ELI CRAIG: Clown in a Cornfield, it's a mystery, really. You have no idea what it's about initially. It's very difficult. I do like movies that kind of summarize itself with the title, so it's about a clown... I'm not going to tell you where he is. [Laughs] This beautiful young girl, played by myself, heads down into this town in Missouri called Kettle Springs, which is a rural, Rust Belt American town. It's seen better days because the Baypen Corn Syrup Factory has burned down recently.

Quinn and Dr. Maybrook show up. She's starting her senior year in high school and makes some good friends, but finds out there's this division in the town between the older people who think that the kids are bad kids and might have done something with the corn syrup factory and the kids think the older people did. Then, all of a sudden, rising up out of the corn, is Frendo the clown, who kind of drives the story from there. He’s not a good guy, put it that way.

I love how you make a joke about the title, but one of the coolest things about your book and now this movie is that you deliver the fun of high-concept slasher horror, but you're also making some really important points about the divide between generations.

CRAIG: Honestly, Adam could speak to that. I really thought that that's the part of the book that I was like, “I need to adapt this.” There is this generational divide in the world; young people are looking forward, and they have a life to live, and I feel like the older generations, especially the Baby Boomers, are just eating up the earth and doing what they want with it. There's a solid division and a fight about that, and it comes to a head in this. Adam, what do you say about that?

ADAM CESARE: It was one of those things where the book came out in 2020, and people were like, “The title tells you what you're getting," but also you're getting all these deeper themes about the generational divide that seemed so topical at the time in 2020. People were like, "That’s not going to age well." I was like, "Let's just see." People read the books, people will see the movie and will come down on a side. They'll come down on a side of this divide. I thought it was so funny because I'm clearly on the kids’ side, but I think there's something there that people will be like, “Oh, yeah, these kids today!" And it's like, "Well, it's not really."

CRAIG: It was important for us to not paint the kids with too nice of a brush. They are these rebel kids that are kind of being jerks and causing all this mayhem in the town. Isn't that right?

KATIE DOUGLAS: That's right. As they should.

Adam Cesare's Book Series Taps Into the Fears of Modern-Day Teens

"There's no better horror sub-genre than the slasher to talk about teenagers."

Adam, I want to come your way with a writing question. When is came to penning the book, what was idea number one, the thing that started this all, but then also, did you have a break story moment, an “aha” idea that you came up with that made it feel whole?

CESARE: I was a published author for like 10 years before the Clown of Cornfield books came out. The first one is my first young adult book. With an R-rated movie, people are usually pretty surprised, like, "Oh, this is for teens?" I'm like, "Yeah. When I was a teen, this is what I wanted." I wanted blood and guts and craziness. It's a different world now. It's what I enjoy. I love slashers.

It really came out of this: I was a teacher for five years, I was dealing with young people every day, I was dealing with people the age of the young people in the story, and I was like, "Why don't I write a book that this audience can read? Why don't I write a book about teenagers?" There's no better horror sub-genre than the slasher to talk about teenagers and where they are now. In the late '70s, a guy showing up and crashing your babysitting job with a knife was probably a key fear, but what is the fear now? What are teens worried about? They're doing shelter-in-place drills. That’s where Clown of the Cornfield came from. It’s that magic alchemy of the title, where it tells you the setting and an antagonist right away.

Eli, you get Adam's book and also Carter [Blanchard]’s screenplay. At that point, what space do you find in them that makes you say to yourself, “I can adapt this in a way that feels uniquely my own as a filmmaker?”

CRAIG: I felt like it needed a touch of comedy in there. It couldn’t be something that took itself really seriously with the name Clown in a Cornfield. I think the initial draft of the screenplay was exciting, and there were moments in it that were super fun, and I was like, "I feel like I can get behind this," but I felt like there needed to be a playfulness to it that I really thought I could bring, and ultimately a joy. It's sort of a hopeful film at the same time. It has to do with this relationship with the father and daughter, and I have a son, but really digging into that father-daughter relationship and building some comedy around that, as well.

For me, because I was an action sports guy, and I also worked as an EMT for a while, I always found the most traumatic situations in life actually lend themselves to a lot of humor. I worked with Rocky Mountain Rescue for a while, and after doing some rescues, I would find we'd all laugh about things. It's so morbid and weird, but I think comedy goes well with horror if you break it apart. Don't laugh while people are dying, but there are moments of humor within it.

This was just my read on the book, but it does feel a little darker and I love the fact that you can have the same story but unique experiences by reading the book and watching the movie.

CESARE: I love the movie, and that's the thing I love about the movie. I saw Tucker & Dale [vs. Evil] when it first came out. I love this filmmaker and I love this movie. I wouldn't want him to do the book version. I want him to do the tone that's the Eli Craig version of the story.

CRAIG: I love you, too, man!

CESARE: [Laughs] It's such an accurate adaptation. That's the crazy thing. Everything that happens happens in the book, but it's that tone and it's that comedy that I think is that spark that Eli and this incredible cast brought to it. I saw the vision when they said Eli Craig's name, and then, having seen the movie, it's like, "Oh, this works. It's like peanut butter and jelly. This works so well!"