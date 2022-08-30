Emmy Award-nominated writer Dewayne Perkins is bringing a classic board game to life. Deadline reports that he is attached to write and executive produce Clue, a Fox animated series currently in development. Alongside Perkins, Tim Story (Barbershop) is also attached to the series and will serve as an executive as well with Lynn Barrie of The Story Company.

While no details of the animated series have been revealed yet, many may remember playing the classic whodunit board game which centers on a murder mystery that involves six suspects: Miss Scarlett, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, and Mrs. White. The objective of the game is to find the culprit, the murder weapon, and the location that the murder took place. With a murder mystery at the heart of the game, it lends itself well to tell several good stories with different outcomes. More details from the series are likely to be revealed as it furthers in development in the future.

The mystery board game was previously adapted with the release of the 1985 film of the same name which starred Tim Curry and, despite its initial mixed response from critics, remains a cult classic to this day with many praising the film for its three different endings. Another live-action adaptation of the game is also currently in the works with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) attached to star, James Bobin (The Muppets) to direct, and Oren Uziel (The Lost City) set to pen the script. The film will be produced by eOne and is set to be released by 20th Century Studios. With two adaptations of the board game currently in the works, it could be interesting for some to see how differently they both interpret the story and who they chose as the murderer.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Perkins was previously nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for The Amber Ruffin Show. He has also lent his writing talents to several significant shows such as The Break with Michelle Wolf and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He recently starred in the Saved by the Bell revival for Peacock as Ray. Alongside the upcoming animated adaptation of Clue, Perkins is also collaborating with Story on The Blackening, a horror comedy with Story directing and Perkins co-writing and starring.

Due to the show's status in early development, no release date for Clue has been set yet.