If you've gone to any live performance or midnight cult screening of Clue, then you know that one of the biggest moments everybody awaits with anticipation is the "flames on the side of my face" monologue from Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn). A moment of genuine grief skyrocketing into sheer chaos, it transcends any sense of reason into the realm of religious fervor. It gets to the point where it feels like every other co-star in the film (all of whom share the scene with her) are frozen in terror, and that's because they basically were. In fact, they were completely shell-shocked by Khan's brilliant mental gymnastics.

Mrs. White's Speech Was Entirely Improvised in 'Clue'

Image via Paramount Pictures

At this point in the narrative, butler Wadsworth (Tim Curry) has been frantically explaining who the killer most likely is, borderline recapping the entire film like a YouTube content farm. This is the point in the film where the plot tries to emulate the board game by giving the theater audience one of three pre-selected endings, a baffling decision that backfired horribly (more on that later). In "Ending C" (arguably the canon ending), multiple guests murder at least one person, and it's revealed that Mrs. White killed the French maid, Yvette (Colleen Camp), due to infidelity with her dead husband.

When recounting why she wanted her dead, Mrs. White gets lost in the haze of her hatred for Yvette, and devolves into an incomprehensible diatribe about how her hatred felt like flames going up and down the sides of her face, with shuddering gesticulations trying and failing to convey her full fury. The whole time, the entire cast is just gobsmacked by her meltdown, caught unawares as to what to do. This is actually a moment where the carefully constructed daffiness turns into a full-blown documentary, as the cast truly had no clue what was going on.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In a wonderful Buzzfeed article called "Something Terrible Has Happened Here," the entire still-living cast and director Jonathan Lynn are interviewed about the making of and eventual legacy of the film. All the actors claimed that Lynn would have them stick closely to the script, and largely eschew any improvisation, but with one notable exception: Mrs. White's speech. Mr. Green himself, Michael McKean, said that all White was scripted to say was how she hated Yvette so much that she wanted to kill her, but when Kahn did the first take, "she just kind of went into a fugue about hatred. She did it three or four times, and each time was funnier than the last. I thought that they could have strung a bunch of them together because they had plenty of cutaways of all of us going, What the f**k is she talking about?" Curry backs up this version of events by attesting that Lynn "was very uncertain about it...It was very very funny, and hard not to laugh." As is often the case, when you're in the presence of greatness, you pay proper respect. Especially if that greatness comes in the form of Madeline Kahn, for whom being asked not to improvise is, to quote Martin Mull, "like telling Cicero not to speak."

The Legacy of 'Clue' and Madeline Kahn Lives On

Close

Nowadays, the "Flames" monologue isn't just simply quotable, but a touchstone of the cultural impact that Clue has attained over the decades. As the article attests, it's where "the movie passes through the threshold from genuine enjoyment to something approaching love," as the monologue gets shouted back at the screen by rabid cult film audiences for midnight screenings or performed live by passionate performers. (This is especially impressive given that the moment lasts all of around 20 seconds and only occurs in one of the film's three endings, and general audiences most likely didn't see all three endings until the film's DVD release, which included a new ending that combined all three into one series of "possible" endings.) It's a travesty to think that only one-third of the audience got to witness such volcanic inspiration when it first happened, and makes one thankful for the eternal blessing that is physical media. But it also speaks to the enduring power of both Clue as a work of comic genius and Madeline Kahn as a conjurer of controlled comedic chaos that this moment has been preserved in amber as the peak of a very unlikely source of pop culture ephemera.

Clue is available to watch for free on Pluto TV in the U.S.

Watch on Pluto TV