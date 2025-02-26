Clue may not be one of the best mystery movies of all time, but it's certainly one of the funniest. It's based on the board game Clue, in which players try to find out who killed Mr. Boddy and end the game by identifying the murderer, the weapon, and the room in which the murder took place. Director Jonathan Lynn (who would later direct My Cousin Vinny) co-wrote the screenplay with John Landis, who also co-wrote and directed comedy classics including The Blues Brothers and Coming to America. With those two behind the script, the result is a movie that's absolutely packed with hilarious one-liners that often come out of nowhere. This may be a whodunit, but the genre is largely just an excuse to make a ton of jokes.

It's hard to measure which ten quotes are better than the rest, as they're mostly just witty one-liners that get passed over fairly quickly. Memorable lines can be as silly as Wadsworth exclaiming "I was in the hall; I know because I was there," or as witty as someone asking a character if they're afraid of a fate worse than death and that character saying, "No, just death. Isn't that enough?" There are so many more of them it's no wonder the film became a cult classic. Still, enough of them stand out to make this list worth a shot. Including all three alternate endings of the story, the best quotes in Clue are among the funniest, the sharpest, and the most amusingly delivered lines in the movie.