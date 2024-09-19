It appears that the Clue movie reboot will become a reality sooner rather than later as a series of promising updates have come to light from journalist Jeff Sneider via ComicBook. Fans will recall that back in April, a franchise based on the reputable mystery film was said to be in discussion as a form of collaboration between Hasbro and Sony Pictures. Apparently, the deal would allow the companies to develop multiple TV and movie projects based on the popular board game.

New reports now show that Barbarian director Zach Cregger may helm the Clue reboot film, with Sneider divulging:

“I hear that Cregger is in talks to direct the Clue movie for Sony's TriStar Pictures label, which landed the film and TV rights to the classic Hasbro board game back in April (along with Sony Pictures Television). I'm told that Shay Hatten will write the script, having previously written John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4 as well as Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies and the director's zombie film Army of the Dead.”

Inspired by the 1943 board game of the same name, Clue was released on December 13, 1985, and did not do so well at the box office as it grossed a disappointing $14.6 million against a budget of $15 million. However, the film has since developed a cult following that soon expanded its recognition globally. Jonathan Lynn directed Clue and co-wrote the script with John Landis, while Debra Hill produced. Furthermore, the black comedy production featured a talented ensemble cast including the likes of Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren, with Colleen Camp and Lee Ving in supporting roles.

The 'Clue' Movie Reboot Joins Other Hasbro Projects

At the time the Clue-inspired franchise was announced, nothing was revealed regarding whether a television series or film would be moving forward first, so fans would have to be on the lookout. Nevertheless, the franchise, which includes the Clue movie reboot, joins several more projects based on Hasbro products, including a show based on Dungeons & Dragons, a sequel to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a Monopoly film produced by Margot Robbie, and a Sims movie also produced by Robbie.

With the Clue movie reboot showing promise, fans have something huge to look forward to. In the meantime, they can stream the classic film, which found a streaming home over two weeks ago on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about the upcoming franchise.

Clue Release Date December 13, 1985 Director Jonathan Lynn Cast Eileen Brennan , Tim Curry , Madeline Kahn , Christopher Lloyd Runtime 94 minutes

