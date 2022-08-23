The Lost City co-scribe Oren Uziel has been tapped to write the Ryan Reynolds-led Clue at 20th Century Studios, Deadline has reported. The upcoming feature is based on a fan-favorite whodunnit Hasbro game, Uziel will be reworking the first draft written by Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick. At one point Jason Bateman was attached to direct and co-star, however, now James Bobin who directed 2016's Alice Through the Looking Glass is set to direct.

Uziel is riding high on the success of The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in lead roles. In the post-pandemic era, the movie, which he co-wrote, grossed $105.3M domestically and $190.8M at the global box office. His other writing credits include Julius Onah’s celebrated science fiction thriller The Cloverfield Paradox, and 22 Jump Street starring Tatum and Jonah Hill as undercover cops, who are sent on a mission to a college to investigate the use of recreational drugs. The writer made his directorial debut with Shimmer Lake based on his original idea.

The Clue remake is based on the 1985 black comedy mystery film, directed by Johnathan Lynn, which follows the games to the letter and showcases six strangers, who by invitation reach a secluded New England mansion. All six are victims of blackmail victims and on arrival, each one of them is given a pseudonym before being introduced to the blackmailer. At some point in the night, the blackmailer is killed. Now the guests need to uncover the murderer among themselves. Despite a star-studded cast consisting of Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp among others the movie did not take with the audience, and was not a box office success. However, in time it has found a renewed moment in the sun by garnering cult classic status.

Reynolds was last seen in Netflix’s The Adam Project alongside Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and young actor Walker Scobell. His upcoming projects include the highly anticipated Deadpool 3, Dragon's Lair: The Movie, and Imaginary Friends among others. Bobin has features like Muppets Most Wanted, The Muppets, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and an episode of the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series to his credit.

No further details about the project are revealed yet.