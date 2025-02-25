One of the best movies based on a board game, Clue is a cult classic and one of the silliest whodunits around. Named after the characters in the famous game from the 40s, the cast includes Yvette (Colleen Camp), Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving), Miss Scarlet (Lesley Ann Warren), Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Wadsworth (Tim Curry), Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan), Colonel Mustard (Martin Mull), and Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn). These people were asked to come to Mr. Boddy's large mansion, and each of them quickly becomes a suspect of murder. As the film progresses, more and more people around the mansion are found dead while more and more clever puns are tossed out. What makes this mystery particularly unique is that it follows the spirit of the game by allowing for more than one kind of ending. There aren't as many endings as there are characters, but it's still more innovative and ambitious than what most other films try for. Although it wasn't commercially successful when it was released, apparently in part because of these different endings, Clue has since become a cult classic. There is now a version in which you can watch all three different finales in a row, and they are intriguingly distinct. If only movies took a chance like this more often.

A more serious take on the mystery genre would never want to have more than one ending, but Clue is so comedic, silly, and hard to follow that it feels totally fine to have more than one specific resolution. It's important to note that just because there are three different endings, doesn't mean they don't have anything in common. For example, every climax has Wadsworth explaining most of the situation, someone pulling out a gun, someone calling Communism a red herring, and a mastermind who either killed everyone or manipulated someone else to help with their scheme. There are even characteristics that only two of the three endings share. Regardless of which conclusion you watch, they all make about as much sense as you would expect from a comedic take on a board game, and they all have their special moments—making Clue one of the best movies with alternative endings. Since this story isn't really about logic, the three endings can better be judged by their entertainment value, iconic moments, and how well they fit in with the rest of this whodunit's overall aesthetic.