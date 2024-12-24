As the anniversaries of major events pass by one year at a time, we all begin to grapple with what it means to be mortals with only a limited time left on this giant rock tossing and toiling through space – just me? For those of us who love cinema, one of the biggest markings from one year to the next are the movies we consume. From our childhoods to our teenage years, the films that shaped our younger years grow with us until suddenly you wake up and one of your favorite movies is turning 30. That’s right, 30. ‘90s kids and fans of all-things the latter half of the decade are in for a rough couple of years as classics like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, 10 Things I Hate About You, and more reach their 30th year in our hearts. Kicking off the nostalgia, 2025 will see the milestone anniversary attach itself to a true time capsule of a film, Clueless. Right now, Prime Video members can head over to the streamer to relive the glorious days when plaid reigned supreme. But, you’ll need to be speedy about it, as Clueless is set to leave the platform on December 31.

Like the aforementioned 10 Things I Hate About You, Clueless served as a modern-day retelling of a classic piece of literature, this time from Jane Austen’s novel, Emma. The movie follows Alicia Silverstone’s Cher, the number-one girl in the group, who finds herself stepping into a Mother Teresa-like role with the new girl at school, Tai (Brittany Murphy). Cher is everything that Tai isn’t and immediately helps her dress to better fit her new life as a popular girlie. But, as the plot wears on, Cher begins to question her reason for being and starts to shift her mindset about what it really means to be Clueless.

‘Clueless’: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Close

There’s so much that the Amy Hecerkling-helmed film gave to pop culture, but above all else, it served as the film debut for the ever-young and non-aging Paul Rudd, who looks almost the same today as he did in the nearly 30-year-old film. The ensemble cast was filled with a slew of familiar faces, including Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, Dan Hedaya, Jeremy Sisto, Wallace Shaw, Justin Walker, and Stacey Dash. From quotes to looks to careers, Clueless was truly a one-of-a-kind film that will forever serve as a monument to a place and time called 1995.

Get a clue and head over to Prime Video now to stream Clueless before it leaves on December 31.

Your changes have been saved Clueless Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other. Release Date July 19, 1995 Director Amy Heckerling Cast Alicia Silverstone , Stacey Dash , Brittany Murphy , Paul Rudd Donald Faison , Elisa Donovan , Breckin Meyer Jeremy Sisto , Dan Hedaya , Aida Linares , Wallace Shawn , Twink Caplan , Justin Walker , Sabastian Rashidi , Herb Hall , Julie Brown , Susan Mohun , Nicole Bilderback , Ron Orbach , Sean Holland , Roger Kabler , Jace Alexander , Josh Lozoff , Carl Gottlieb , Joseph D. Reitman , Anthony Beninati , Micki Duran Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Character(s) Cher , Dionne , Tai , Josh , Murray , Amber , Travis , Elton , Mel Horowitz , Lucy , Mr. Wendell Hall , Miss Toby Geist , Christian , Paroudasm , Principal , Ms. Stoeger , Heather , Summer , DMV Tester , Lawrence , College Guy , Robber , Logan , Priest , Student , Bartender , Dancer Writers Amy Heckerling Budget $12 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Expand

