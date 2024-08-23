As if you needed more of a reason to step back into the ‘90s, Peacock is now the streaming home to one of the best movies to come from the vibrantly weird and wonderful decade. Take a walk down memory lane and through the halls of Bronson Alcott High School alongside the rest of the streamer’s subscribers who have made Clueless the #4 movie on the platform’s Top 10. Starring Alicia Silverstone (Batman & Robin) in one of her first star-making hits and introducing Paul Rudd (Marvel’s Ant-Man film series) to the world, the Amy Heckerling penned and directed feature is a timeless classic that should immediately find its way into your queue.

The year was 1995. Those of us in school were playing Pogs and listening to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”, while in theaters, the very first Toy Story celebrated its cinematic unboxing and Forrest Gump took home the Best Picture at the Academy Awards. But for those of us tuned into the pop culture revolution, there was an even better movie that came out that year, as audiences were transported to the well-to-do neighborhood of Beverly Hills in Clueless.

Heckerling’s absolute masterpiece followed Silverstone’s Cher, a wealthy teenager who doesn’t see very far beyond herself unless it’s into her closet. Dipping into the charitable acts of philanthropy, Cher extends her help to a new classmate named Tai (Brittany Murphy) who is everything that Cher isn’t. But as Tai’s popularity grows, Cher’s forced to take a step back and look at what she really has going for herself and begins to see that her down-to-Earth ex-step-brother, Josh (Rudd) may be right about his more open outlook on the world.

‘Clueless’ Featured An Impressively Stacked Cast

In the timeline of Silverstone’s career, the star’s casting in Clueless came just after her three appearances in Aerosmith music videos and just before she’d joined the call sheet of one of the most iconic superhero movies of all-time, Batman & Robin. For Rudd, Clueless was his big-screen debut, which was quickly followed by his casting in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. Likewise, Clueless was also the kick-off point for Murphy’s success in Hollywood, although she had previously appeared in a handful of TV shows like Almost Home and Boy Meets World.

Joining the trio of leading stars in Clueless were the familiar faces of Donald Faison (Scrubs), Breckin Meyer (The Craft), Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride), Elisa Donovan (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and Stacey Dash (Renaissance Man).

Join the hoards of subscribers who are reliving the dream of the ‘90s as Clueless is now streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

