Clueless is one of the most defining teen comedies of the 1990s, achieving an iconic and cult status not only for its amazing wardrobe and entertaining narrative but also for the timeless themes it tackles. After all, it is based on a work of literary fiction — Jane Austen's Emma — and remains one of the best retellings of classic books of all time.

The enduring popularity of the Amy Heckerling movie remains through the years, and even though Clueless' witty script, memorable and relatable characters, incredible fashion, and sharp critique of consumerism and privilege are to blame for its huge success, part of it has to do with its hilarious and unforgettable lines. We look back at some of the best Clueless quotes, analyzing what makes them so timeless and iconic, taking into consideration their lasting impact on pop culture.

10 "What's the point? Everywhere you go has valet."

Cher Horowitz

Image via Paramount Pictures

Said by its lead character in response to Josh (Paul Rudd) when he asks her if she wants to practice parking as she is training for her driving test, this memorable quote stands among Clueless' most iconic, possibly for how it reflects Cher's character — including her privilege and sheltered perspective on life.

Although there are arguably funnier quotes in the movie, this one, in particular, manages to steal a few chuckles from viewers, essentially because of Silverstone's great line delivery. The way it critiques Cher's narrow view of life and satirizes privileged individuals who are so used to getting others to do things for them makes it a noteworthy moment.

9 "Anything happens to my daughter, I got a .45 and a shovel. I doubt anybody would miss you."

Mel Horowitz

Image via Paramount Pictures

Cher's dad, Mel (Dan Hedaya in a fun role) is a standout character in the film. Despite the fact that he does not have much screen time, he still manages to shine — particularly when delivering memorable witty lines like this one, which is directed at Cher's date, played by Justin Walker.

Mr. Horowitz reminding Walker's character that he has a shovel and a gun is peak dad behavior (especially the stereotypical overprotective dad we're so used to seeing on the screen). The cherry on top, though? When he says he doubts that anyone would miss the guy. Ultimately, this great, dark-humor line manages to do what it is supposed to: be equally funny and intimidating. It also highlights Mel's character and how he cares for his daughter despite his tough exterior.

8 "Do you know what time it is?" "A watch doesn't really go with this outfit, Daddy."

Cher Horowitz

Image via Paramount Pictures

The exchange "Do you know what time it is?" and "A watch doesn't really go with this outfit, Daddy," between Cher and her father is also a standout for Cher's shallowness and cluelessness, reinforcing her priorities and her focus on fashion and style over practical matters.

Furthermore, this fun Clueless line also highlights the unique and comedic dynamic between Cher and Mel and the generational gap that stands between the two, resulting in a hilarious father-daughter moment that reflects their different priorities as a work-driven lawyer and a fashion-enthusiastic teenager. What's more? This is actually relatable for some people — especially those who can relate to Cher's character in one way or another — resulting in a highly quotable pop culture line that still resonates. It is, however, difficult to pick between this and their other exchange when Mel sees Cher wearing a short dress and asks, "What is this?" to which Cher replies, "A dress." "Says who?" "Calvin Klein!"

7 "Oh, my God. I am totally buggin'."

Cher Horowitz

Image via Paramount Plus

After realizing that Murray is right about Christian's lack of interest in her, the Clueless protagonist delivers one of the most memorable quotes in her signature Valley Girl accent — an epic 1990s line: "I'm totally buggin'." It captures Cher's character well, reinforcing the way that she is particularly prone to using slang language.

Despite her seemingly enviable confidence, Cher's naive nature is often highlighted in the film, with this scene specifically shedding light on her lack of real-world experience and limited exposure to challenges. Furthermore, it adds to the character's charm and likability, further establishing Silverstone's character as a relatable, lovable, and memorable teenager that audiences can't help but root for.

6 "Old people can be so sweet."

Cher Horowitz

Image via Paramount Pictures

After shooting her shot at matchmaking her two teachers (again, an Emma reference with a modern spin, and a good one at that), Cher thoughtfully reflects alongside her bestie, Dionne (Stacey Dash), on how her plan to bring them together has seemed to work. With a big smile on her face, Silverstone's character lets out: "Old people can be so sweet."

Cher's youthful spirit and innocence are two traits that have always been a standout in Clueless; this line adds to her portrayal as an optimistic teenager while also showcasing her charm and humorous nature. It also pinpoints her uncomplicated view of relationships, illustrating the initially self-absorbed character's development as she finds herself more interested in others' happiness.

5 "She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people be jealous of us."

Cher Horowitz

Image via Paramount PIctures

This quote and the way it illustrates Cher's superficiality and focus on popularity is very fitting for the character, especially considering the film's narrative: Clueless satirizes the importance that teenagers give to their social status while in high school, and this moment highlights Cher's mentality, as well as her priorities when it comes to bonding with others.

Although a self-centered line, "She's my friend because we both know what it's like to have people be jealous of us" steals chuckles from viewers, with the character's undeniable confidence and lack of self-awareness jumping out. It is just a great quote all around, whether because of its great delivery and comedic value or the underlying emphasis on Cher's personality and high school satire.

4 "Well, there goes your social life."

Dionne Davenport

Image via Paramount Pictures

Stacey Dash's character is also a memorable personality in the movie and has her share of iconic quotes. This hilarious one is said when Amber, played by Elisa Donovan, reveals that her plastic surgeon doesn't want her to do any activity where "balls fly" at her face.

Clueless is a social commentary on the unhealthy amount of value its teenage characters place on their physical appearances and social status, and the line Dionne replies highlights the superficiality and shallowness of high school girls once again. Although not the most iconic line in the film, it is witty, sarcastic, and well-timed. Dash's delivery is flawless and guaranteed to amuse audiences.

3 "I totally paused."

Cher Horowitz

Image via Paramount Pictures

After running a stop sign, Clueless' protagonist Cher Horowitz attempts to justify her reckless action by saying that she "totally paused," which is, obviously, a lie; at most, Silverstone's on-screen counterpart slowed down instead of fully stopping, which is technically what she should've done.

Cher's carefree and reckless — though also quite confident, perhaps too confident for her own good — attitude is once again showcased through her hilarious and stereotypical Valley Girl lines. In this quote, audiences better understand Cher's naive demeanor, even towards serious and potentially life-threatening situations such as irresponsible driving. It is clear from the beginning that Cher is a rule-breaker, which probably comes from the fact that she is quite spoiled and privileged and has to face very few consequences.

2 "You're a virgin who can't drive."

Tai Frasier

Image via Paramount Pictures

The role of the late Brittany Murphy in Clueless was also unforgettable, with her character delivering what is regarded as one of the most iconic lines so far. "Why should I listen to you anyway? You're a virgin who can't drive" was said by Tai Frasier to Cher after she attempts to warn her off pursuing a relationship with Josh (Paul Rudd), the protagonist's non-blood-related step-brother.

Amy Heckerling's 'Clueless' Is a Pop Culture Masterpiece

Murphy's impeccable delivery made this cruel line a memorable moment in the movie, ranking high among its best and funniest quotes. It is also fun to see the power dynamics shift between the two, with Cher, who is always dominant, suddenly finding herself receiving hurtful criticism. All in all, this painfully straightforward quote explores teenage angst and friendship dynamics in a fun way.

1 "Ugh, as if!"

Cher Horowitz

Image via Paramount Pictures

In a very satirical tone, "Ugh, as if!" comes out of Cher's lips when a random boy at the school wraps his arm around her shoulders, in a failed attempt to flirt, as she walks along the school path. Cher is notably repulsed, showcasing disdain through a dismissive wave of her hand. It has easily become the most famous line in the movie.

Considering that it is one of the earliest lines in the film, this one particular quote highlights Cher's super-confident personality, as well as her peremptoriness and superiority complex. To this day, the catchphrase remains one of the most referenced lines in 1990s cinema, particularly in the beloved comedy genre, and perfectly sets the satirical, light-hearted tone for the film.

