‘Clueless’ Reboot in the Works at Peacock

Fresh off renewed appreciation in the wake of the film’s 25th anniversary, word now comes that a Clueless reboot is in the works at Peacock. The just-launched NBCUniversal streaming service is developing a comedy series focused on Cher’s best friend Dionne, according to Variety. Per the report, the show is described as “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at when happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

Amy Heckerling’s 1995 film starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher and Stacey Dash as Dionne, but the story itself was a modern day twist on the Jane Austen novel Emma. One of the film’s strengths was that it embraced 90s culture rather than attempting to be timeless, and in that way has actually aged far better than many other 90s comedies.

That also explains why this Peacock reboot is described with such buzzword-y detail. If the 90s were key to Clueless’ story and aesthetic, the 2020s will be a vital component of this new series.

The project was first announced last year, but the news here is that it’ll be developed at Peacock, which just launched with the sci-fi drama series Brave New World as its original series anchor. The third season of comedy A.P. Bio is due to launch next month, and Peacock will also play host to new seasons/reboots of Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster in the coming months.

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, the duo behind the revival of Will & Grace, will serve as writers and executive producers on the untitled Clueless reboot, which will be produced by CBS Television Studios.