WWE Raw wasted no time diving straight into the chaos following Elimination Chamber, with CM Punk opening the show in his trademark incendiary fashion. Just two nights after John Cena’s shocking heel turn, Punk took center stage, calling out both The Rock and John Cena, before engaging in a wild brawl with Seth Rollins. As the show kicked off, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were still reeling from the events of Elimination Chamber, with Cole admitting he couldn’t wrap his head around Cena turning heel. The camera then cut to the parking lot, where CM Punk arrived, stepping out of his car in a furious mood before heading straight to the ring.

Once inside, Punk wasted no time. He stormed over to the announce table, grabbed a mic, and climbed onto the desk, promising to start the show with a bang—even saying that he might get Raw pulled off Netflix. He then got straight to business, taking aim at The Rock, calling him out directly:

“Listen up, Dwayne, you bald fraud. You think because you’re on the board of directors that you’re immune from criticism? Well, you don’t know who you’re dealing with. You’re dealing with the best in the world.”

Punk then mocked The Rock's "goosebumps" he loves to show to the camera, took a shot at his fake "People's Champion" title belt and then turned his attention to Cena, who shocked the world on Saturday night. “We can all see you, we can all see straight through you” Punk sneered, throwing Cena’s own catchphrase back at him.

He accused Cena of "selling kids bullsh*t" and said that Mr. "Never Give Up" had actually given up on himself and all those kids who idolized him. He closed out his tirade by vowing revenge on both Cena and Rock, warning them they’ll “make a wish” they never crossed him.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins Have a Brawl for the Ages

But Punk wasn’t done stirring the pot. Just as he turned his attention to Seth Rollins, daring Becky Lynch to come get her husband before he did, Rollins’ music hit—and all hell broke loose.

As soon as Rollins walked through the entrance area, Punk sprinted up the ramp and met him head-on, kicking off a wild brawl that spilled all over the arena. Referees and producers rushed in to separate Punk and Rollins, but the two broke free multiple times, battling in the ring and at ringside.

The Buffalo crowd erupted, with loud “holy shit” and “this is awesome” chants breaking out as Punk was sent flying over the broadcast table. The fight only came to an end when security managed to finally pull them apart—though the tension suggests this is far from over. Stay tuned for more WWE updates.