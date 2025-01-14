One of the most anticipated showdowns in recent WWE history is one step closer to happening again right in front of our eyes after CM Punk opened WWE Monday Night Raw with a fiery and enthusiastic promo in which he set his sights on the biggest legend WWE has left: John Cena. Punk arrived at the SAP Arena in San Jose, California, and headed straight to the ring to address the crowd in his first public words since defeating Seth Rollins in last week's Raw premiere on Netflix.

After hailing the efforts of the emergency services in California who are working to stop the damage from the fires devastating Los Angeles, Punk then said WWE's role was to entertain and that's what they would do. Punk reiterated his comments from last week, delivered off-air, in which he said he'd be entering the Royal Rumble match at February's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in Indianapolis.

Punk then addressed what he sees when he visualises his future, and that he sees the WrestleMania sign in the crowd in his mind's eye. He then spoke about the man that he also sees, waving his hand in front of his face in the same manner as Cena, and told Cena he would see him very soon, and that unlike everyone else, he could see Cena very clearly.

The thought of Punk and Cena going face to face is unbelievably enticing for WWE fans, following their legendary rivalry that spanned 2011 to 2013. The pair were responsible for some of the most memorable matches in WWE history, with the night that Punk defeated Cena to win his first WWE Championship in Chicago one of the greatest nights in the long annals of the company.

When Did CM Punk Last Face John Cena?

Punk and Cena last faced each other in a singles match on the February 25, 2013, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. This bout was to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29, with the winner going on to face the reigning WWE Champion at the time, The Rock. After a lengthy and gruelling match, that included Punk delivering a banned piledriver which nearly ended the match, Cena emerged victorious and went onto WrestleMania, where he defeated The Rock.

WWE Royal Rumble will stream on Peacock in the United States on February 1, live from Indianapolis. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE.

Your changes have been saved WWE Raw Cast Randy Poffo , Chris Mordetzky , Maria Kanellis-Bennett , Ryan Parmeter , Eric Thompson , Nathan Everhart , Brie Garcia , Nikki Garcia , Michael Hettinga , Rod Zapata , Bruno Lauer , Jamie Gibson , Emanuel Rodriguez , Jonathan Good , Bryan Danielson , Carmella DeCesare , Chris Irvine , Michael Coulthard , Ric Flair , Paul "Triple H" Levesque , Rebecca Quin , John Cena , Phil Brooks , Yuvraj Dhesi , Randy Orton Main Genre Sports Expand

Watch on Netflix