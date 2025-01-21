CM Punk is not one to mince words, and his confidence heading into the 2025 Royal Rumble could not be higher. On this week’s WWE Raw, the self-proclaimed "Best in the World" made a bold declaration: not only will he win the Royal Rumble, but he’s willing to go to great lengths to ensure it—including calling in a favour from none other than Paul Heyman, in a tantalising tease for what might lie ahead on the road to Wrestlemania for the Straight Edge Superstar.

Punk pointed out his form going into the match, including his victory over Seth Rollins, but he didn’t stop there, turning his attention to other big names in the match. He dismissed the possibility of John Cena eliminating him, took a jab at Roman Reigns, and made it clear that Sami Zayn isn’t even in his league. His full promo can be found below:

"Nobody can beat me, when I am at my best with these people behind me. I did. I can't see John Cena throwing me over the top rope on February 1st. Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns needed my help to settle family business at War Games and in the Royal Rumble, there are no friends. It's every man for himself. I put Drew McIntyre in the dirt. Don't ask me about Sami Zayn. He's not on my level. You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble. I'll throw his dusty ass over the top rope, and I'll kill Hulkamania once and for all."

CM Punk Hints at That Favour from Paul Heyman

Punk finished the promo by hinting at calling in that favour owed to him by Paul Heyman for helping out Roman Reigns at Survivor Series last year, and guaranteed he would be heading to the main event of WrestleMania, and accomplishing the dream he has held, and chased, since the very beginning of his long, storied, and highly controversial professional wrestling career.

"My name is CM Punk, and I am settling scores, and I am cashing in debts, and I'm calling in a favor or two if I need to," he added. "And at the end of the night, 29 other men are gone. Night, night, and one man will get his hand raised, one name, three syllables, C - M - Punk."

WWE Royal Rumble will stream on Peacock on Saturday February 1. WWE Raw streams every Monday on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE.

